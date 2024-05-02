Lyon leads a tight race for the Tye Angland Medal at Wagga carnival

EXPERIENCED jockey Jason Lyon has vowed to do all he can to bring home the Tye Angland Medal for the leading rider over the Wagga Gold Cup carnival.
Lyon will head into Wagga Gold Cup day as the overnight leader after capturing a winning double on Wagga Town Plate day that included the feature race.
Lyon guided Hulm to an all-the-way victory in the Super Maiden Handicap earlier in the day, before urging The Prodigal Son to win the $200,000 Wagga Town Plate (1200m).
The win catapulted Lyon to the lead in the Tye Angland Medal, a pointscore for the leading jockey over the two big days of the Wagga Gold Cup carnival.
But Lyon has a host of jockeys breathing down his neck with Louise Day, Tommy Berry, Tyler Schiller, Nick Heywood and James Innes Jnr all within two points of him.
Lyon has no intention of laying down though.
"It was a good first day," Lyon said.
"I've got five rides (on Friday), I've drawn some really wide barriers but I've got a couple of chances as well.
"We'll be there having a crack. It's good to be here."
Denting Lyon's chances is a scratching already among his five rides.
Theo's Choice ($10) and The Big Shamrock ($9.00) shape as Lyon's best chances on Friday.
Tyler Schiller shapes as his biggest danger with the former Southern District apprentice boasting some strong chances among his five rides.
6- Jason Lyon
5- Louise Day
4- Tyler Schiller, Tommy Berry, Nick Heywood, James Innes Jnr
