Family, community a key driver for Kelly's return to Temora this season

After a year off to focus on family, work, and life outside of football, Joel Kelly has returned to Group Nine with a bang.
Returning to his home club the trips back to Temora have been a welcomed excuse for regular meetings with family and friends following the recent birth of his first child, Daisy.
With the full support of the club and coach Josh McCrone, it's been an easy return for the winger.
"The majority of my family lives in Temora, and it gives me more time to take [Daisy] over and the missus over so we can see them more because I live in Wagga now," Kelly said.
"Also to get myself back out there, seeing the boys I grew up playing footy with and have a bit of fun in the sun running around.
"It's been really good, Josh McCrone has been really good, especially since we had bub only five weeks ago.
"I've made it 50 per cent of the time to training, but playing footy has been really good, my fitness is starting to get there, this time of the year you don't always have match fitness and it's a struggle, but it's a good struggle."
With plenty of fathers playing alongside him, Kelly said the family culture at the club has been a huge support.
Having teammates that know what it's like adjusting to being a father has made his return even more enjoyable.
"Not only Josh but the whole club has been supportive, the boys have been getting around me and asking if I need help, willing to help," he said.
"The club's really good it's family based and not only myself, but another one of the boys in the club has recently had a newborn baby, which helps, and nearly all the players nearly have kids now, so it's good that everyone's understanding and knows what it's like and the sacrifices and responsibilities you have."
Despite a reduced sleep schedule and some training unavailability, it has taken Kelly no time to find good form on field.
Scoring four times last week alone, he is currently the league's leading try scorer.
While he said he enjoys crossing for a try, his focus remains on the broader team, not individual accolades.
"Scoring a try is always fun, but I'm really working on just the club and the team, seeing if we can actually win the premiership," he said.
"It's a bonus going out every week and scoring a try, but I'd rather get the two points."
Playing at home again this weekend, the Dragons welcome Gundagai to Nixon Park.
Though he didn't face the team last year, based on previous experience, Kelly expects a tough match.
An increase in size, he hopes, will help in their endeavours to continue their winning run.
"We have a really strong forward pack this year," Kelly said.
"I think in the last couple of years, that's been a struggle for us, we have always been one of the fittest sides in Group Nine, but not the biggest.
"I feel like when it comes to an important game or finishing the game off, we just didn't have the size to match them but I think this year we've got not only the structure, but the size to match some teams."
Temora play Gundagai on Saturday at Nixon Park.
Saturday
Tumut v Junee at Twickenham Oval
Brothers v Young at Equex Centre
Temora v Gundagai at Nixon Park
Sunday
Albury v Kangaroos at Greenfield Park
BYE: Southcity
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.