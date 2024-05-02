'My favourite two days of the year': Olive and Owen combine to Just Go Bang

THE Wagga Gold Cup carnival reaffirmed itself as Nick Olive's two favourite days of the year after Just Go Bang did exactly that at Murrumbidgee Turf Club on Thursday.
Gundagai product Billy Owen combined with his good mate, and former boss, Olive to enjoy Wagga Town Plate day success with Just Go Bang ($7.00) for Narrandera breeder and owner Graeme Mathieson.
An overseas holiday to Spain proved a good enough excuse for Mathieson not to be trackside and miss the win as Just Go Bang bought up his fifth career victory in The Daily Advertiser Benchmark 66 Showcase Handicap (1200m).
Olive was confident of a strong showing on the back of a last-start win at Canberra.
"I was actually. He's just trained on so well," Olive said.
"He won really well the other day and trained on so well, the step up to 2000, I really thought he was looking for it.
"The horse has just thrived since he won at Canberra and Billy gave him a super ride and got the job done. Billy was quite impressed with his win too, he said gee that felt easy so it's onwards and upwards."
It was Just Go Bang's first crack at the 2000m and he relished it.
"We've kept him around 1400 and we didn't think he would run a mile but he's just a different horse this preparation and it's definitely going to open up a few more doors because we were a bit frustrated with his first few runs but we just turned things upside down and it's fallen into place," Olive said.
"We'll have a look and he might go to town or even to the provincials, take him through his grades at this staying trip and go from there."
Just Go Bang won by a length and a half from Fifi Blue ($4.00) and Bringbackthebears ($6.00).
Olive loved jagging a winner over the two big days of the carnival.
"I love it. It's my favourite two days of the year," he said.
"The wins here are worth 10 times just in enjoyment compared to any other meeting I reckon."
The only Southern District win on Town Plate day went the way of the Ross Purcell-trained Hulm in the $50,000 Super Maiden Showcase Handicap (1000m).
Hulm went up $26 with TAB earlier in the week and started $5.50. He was having his first start for Purcell's Jerilderie stable after being purchased from the Peter and Paul Snowden yard.
The four-year-old, who had been gelded since his only start for the Snowdens, won a trial at Leeton by nine lengths in preparation.
"We were pretty confident but he wasn't put under pressure at Leeton, it's just a little worry," Purcell explained.
"I was a little bit sceptical even though he won the trial nice, you like to see a little bit of pressure on the horse to see what's there.
"He ran nice time and that sort of thing, he ran good time there today again."
Hulm stopped the clock in 57.16 seconds for the 1000m trip, holding off debutant One Smart Cookie ($4.40) and $1.70 favourite Bambi Belle.
Purcell was happy to have Hulm in his stable.
"He turned up, Paul (Sweeney), who is the mainstop of the stable, he said I've got one for you," he explained.
"I didn't ask any questions, he put it in the stable and I only asked what was its name, he said Hulm, so I went and looked at his trials and thought that's nice, I'm not going to ask any more questions.
"A $50,000 maiden. It's a good start for the horse and the owners and we'll go from there."
