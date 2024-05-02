The Daily Advertiser
The Daily Advertiser's complete view of property
Home/News/Latest News

Barrier no issue for Schiller as he prepares for ride on Gold Cup favourite

MM
By Matt Malone
Updated May 2 2024 - 3:36pm, first published 2:05pm
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Tyler Schiller gives the thumbs up after winning the Albury Gold Cup aboard Fawkner Park back in March. Picture by The Border Mail
Tyler Schiller gives the thumbs up after winning the Albury Gold Cup aboard Fawkner Park back in March. Picture by The Border Mail

SOUTHERN District's own group-one winning jockey Tyler Schiller is not concerned by a wide barrier as he prepares to try and pilot the Wagga Gold Cup favourite to victory on Friday.

Subscribe now for unlimited access.

$0/

(min cost $0)

or signup to continue reading

See subscription options
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
MM

Matt Malone

Sports editor

Get the latest Wagga Wagga news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.