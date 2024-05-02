Big Dance qualification lures Hayes team to Wagga Gold Cup over Caulfield

THE opportunity to qualify for the $2 million The Big Dance has proven enough to sway the Hayes camp into a trip to Wagga with stakes winner Makram.
The Hayes stable confirmed Makram is a certain starter in Friday's $200,000 Wagga Gold Cup (2000m), opting for it over a race at Caulfield on Saturday.
The Hayes boys, Ben, Will and JD, are yet to win a Wagga Gold Cup but will get an opportunity on Friday.
"We're going to run at Wagga," Lindsay Park Racing bloodstock and racing assistant Dom Rhoden confirmed.
"We wanted to see him out at 2000 again, as opposed to the mile, where he was disappointing last start.
"Also the fact that it's a qualifier for The Big Dance. That was probably a big lure to head that way."
Makram has proven a successful import for the Hayes team, winning three races since arriving in Australia in 2022.
He won the listed Elms Handicap (1400m) first-up this preparation at Flemington and then was fourth behind Atishu in the group two Blamey Stakes (1600m).
Last start he never got into the race when well back in the $200,000 Golden Mile at Bendigo.
With Gold Cup-winning jockey Chad Schofield on board from barrier six with just 56.5 kilogram, the Hayes camp are heading to Wagga with confidence.
"Last start we just put down he was back with the blinkers on and keen in a slowly run race and struggled to pick them up," Rhoden said.
"We've taken the blinkers off going out in trip, back to the winkers and we're expecting him to run a very good race.
"He's got good form for a race like this."
