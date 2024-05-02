The Daily Advertiser
The Daily Advertiser's complete view of property
Home/Community/Events

Multimillion-dollar sewer upgrades for older parts of Wagga get green light

Andrew Mangelsdorf
By Andrew Mangelsdorf
May 2 2024 - 2:05pm
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
A multi-million dollar tender has been awarded by the council to uprgade sewer mains across Wagga. Council's director of infrastructure services Warren Faulkner said Tolland will be the centre of much of these works which will cover more than 5km of pipes. File picture
A multi-million dollar tender has been awarded by the council to uprgade sewer mains across Wagga. Council's director of infrastructure services Warren Faulkner said Tolland will be the centre of much of these works which will cover more than 5km of pipes. File picture

A Wagga suburb is set to be the key focus of works to upgrade several kilometres of sewer mains after the council approved a multi-million dollar package.

Subscribe now for unlimited access.

$0/

(min cost $0)

or signup to continue reading

See subscription options
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Andrew Mangelsdorf

Andrew Mangelsdorf

Journalist

Originally from South Australia, Andrew Mangelsdorf grew up in Victoria before launching his career in Temora, NSW. He also served as a journalist at Lake Cargelligo before making the move to The Daily Advertiser in 2022. Always on the lookout for story ideas, so if you've got one, let me know: andrew.mangelsdorf@austcommunitymedia.com.au

Get the latest Wagga Wagga news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.