Victorian visitor the subject of a big betting move in the Wagga Gold Cup

VICTORIAN visitor Taramansour has been the big market mover for Friday's $200,000 listed Wagga Gold Cup (2000m).
Taramansour has been backed from $61 into $18 for the Wagga Gold Cup.
TAB media manager Rohan Welsh said almost half of his organisation's hold for the Gold Cup to date is with Taramansour.
"Taramansour the big mover in the Gold Cup - plenty of each-way interest there," Welsh said.
"The $61 into $18 is a major trim up."
The money that has come for Taramansour is 46 per cent of TAB's hold on the race.
Taramansour is trained by Phillip Stokes and will be ridden by Blaike McDougall. The overseas import won three in a row in his first preparation in Australia when trained by Matt Cumani.
He joined the Stokes stable last year and had immediate success, winning back-to-back midweek city races at Sandown Hillside over 1600m and 1800m.
The only other shortener in the Gold Cup has been the Chris Waller-trained Political Debate, who has firmed from $23 into $16.
The Annabel Neasham-trained Fawkner Park remains favourite but at $5 and is responsible for 16 per cent of TAB's hold.
In the Wagga Town Plate, Asgarda has regained favouritism after losing it momentarily to top-weight Rocketing By, who has shortened from $10 into $6.00.
The most money has come for Rocketing By and Gravina, closely followed by Asgarda.
