Pfieffer confident Rocketing By can end winning drought in Wagga Town Plate

SYDNEY trainer David Pfieffer is quietly confident Rocketing By can end a 565-day winning drought in Thursday's $200,000 Wagga Town Plate (1200m).
Pfieffer will be looking to win his second Wagga Town Plate after Ghostly caused an upset to claim the feature sprint in 2019.
Rocketing By has not won since claiming the group three Sydney Stakes (1200m) in October 2022, going around 14 times since without victory.
But the winner of $2.7 million in prizemoney will head to a country track for the first time in his 33-start career, dropping significantly in class.
Pfieffer believes there is a few things in Rocketing By's favour in heading to Wagga.
"He hasn't won in a while but I thought looking at his first-up run, it was quite creditable," Pfieffer said.
"He attacked the line and ran some quick sectionals on the day, keeping in mind it was Golden Slipper day and there were multiple group ones.
"For the past few seasons, he's been in the profile of trying to target them top line races where you're heading towards the TJ Smith or heading towards the Everest so this preparation we've tried to start our preparation late in the carnival and try and tackle these second tier races.
"He's raced good, I think he only got beat three lengths in the Galaxy last year and a few lengths in the TJ."
Rocketing By will carry the top weight of 59.5 kilograms and is drawn barrier nine with Rachel King to ride.
He finished midfield first-up in the group three Star Kingdom (1200m) and was set to run in the group three Hall Marks Stakes (1200m) last Saturday week but was scratched due to the heavy track.
"I thought his first up run was good on a track that probably didn't suit his racing profile," Pfieffer explained.
"We obviously had to scratch the other day for the excessive amount of weather.
"Typically a Wagga Town Plate is fast run, a nice big straight, the fact it's (almost) winter means there should be a little bit of give in the track, which suits him.
"The profile of the race looks really good for his racing profile."
After the scratching, Rocketing By trialled at Rosehill and finished a nice fourth behind tearaway winner Passeggiata.
Pfieffer was pleased with his run.
"Very happy. He done it all in his own steam, had a nice bit of sting out of the ground and Alicia Collett rode, who is obviously not riding him (on Thursday) but she's ridden him a couple of times in trackwork and she rides for the stable regularly," he said.
"We were going to race the other day and then go to the Luskin Star but instead we threw a quick sharp trial into him and this still works out good to go to the Luskin Star. We can race here (on Thursday) and then go 16 days into the Luskin Star at Scone."
Pfieffer believes the only concern for Rocketing By will potentially be the track.
"I think he'll be very competitive, my only query is the track, as long as there is a bit of give in it, he'll be attacking the line strong," he said.
"He just needs to get his toe in the ground.
"I won one of these a few years ago, the Town Plate, so it would be nice to pick up another one."
