Daniher family put out the call for Riverina clubs to continue the fight

THE Daniher family are putting out the call for Riverina clubs to get behind them again in the fight against Motor Neurone Disease (MND).
The Big Freeze Community Round will take place next month and sporting clubs across the Riverina are being asked to continue the fight to sock it to MND.
AFL Riverina clubs have been big supporters of the fight against MND in recent years and the Danihers are hoping they will again lead the way.
Big Freeze socks are available to purchase for the community round on June 15-16, with proceeds going towards fighting the 'beast'.
Bec Daniher, Neale's daughter, was in Wagga on the weekend was excited to give some Turvey Park juniors a glimpse of this year's charity socks.
"Sock It to MND started up in the Riverina area back in 2016. We're excited to see the socks being pulled up on ovals, courts, any type of sporting oval or even if you want to go for a run, we'd love to see the Big Freeze socks out and about," Daniher said.
"It's the heartland of the Danihers, the Riverina area, so to see the community rally behind the Danihers but also all those people out there affected by MND, it's amazing, it means so much to us as a family to see those socks out there and I think it means so much to people out there that have been affected by MND because it just shows the community is listening, they care, and they're wanting to help make a change.":
Bec said her family have been overwhelmed by the support since her father was first diagnosed with MND more than a decade ago.
"Blown away by the support. We're only as strong as all the individuals that back us and year one, we just told the story and asked for help and the amount of help that we got in return has just been extraordinary," she said.
"What that has been able to do is making a really big impact in research to try and find treatment and a cure.
"We know that we're going to be able to find the answer, we're not there yet, but for every sock pulled up, beanie put on, every donation made brings us one step closer for being able to find a cure for motor neurone disease."
The Riverina's own Essendon legend Terry Daniher was also back in Wagga over the weekend for his mother Edna's 90th birthday celebration.
He expects the Riverina to again get behind their special cause.
"I'm sure they will. This is where it all started, in the Riverina here, a few years back," Terry said.
"We're still fighting the cause, we're still trying to find a cure and every cent helps.
"It would be great, not only is the awareness so important but every little bit helps.
"If we can get all the netball and football clubs, or any clubs for that matter, get on board and show their wares, we'll sock it to them.
"They're a great sock, they certainly stand out, we need to everyone to get on board and we thank them too."
The Fight MND campaign has raised millions of dollars for research with Neale Daniher leading the campaign since his diagnosis.
Terry said he's incredibly proud of Neale's efforts.
"He's the one who started it all off and is hellbent on trying to find a cure," he said.
"Once he researched it and got in and found out how serious a problem it was, people dying of it every day, they've been diagnosed with it and there's no coming back, at the moment it's a death sentence, really.
"So we've got to try to keep soldiering on, finding ways to keep raising money and funds because there are other problems, too, in the world, other illnesses and that too but he's hellbent on finding a cure.
"It won't help Neale, as per say, but he's looking to the future, future generations and if we can find a cure, it would be a remarkable thing.
"We'll charge the champagne glasses in the end but he's in for the long haul, he's been terrific and so has his daughter Bec, being the spokesperson for the foundation now, it's been the wonderful the work she's done and their whole family and we've just got to keep chipping away."
For more information on the Big Freeze Community Round, visit fightmnd.org.au
