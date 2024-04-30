'It was a massive weekend': Wagga plays host to Karting NSW state titles

The Karting NSW (KNSW) state titles were run and won over the weekend and were deemed a great success.
The Wagga and District Kart Racing Club hosted the state titles for the first time in nearly three decades and president Trent Martin believed the event went brilliantly.
"It was a massive weekend for the venue and for the city," Martin said.
"We had 94 competitors across the weekend all fighting it out for the number one blue plate.
"The weather was perfect and it was pretty much incident free.
"We had one minor incident for the weekend and apart from that it was pretty clean racing."
There were a couple of local drivers that competed at the meeting and Martin said they represented the club well.
"We had a handful of local drivers, they all had mixed results myself included," he said.
"I wasn't much of a threat for the blue plate, but a couple of young fellas in Wil Stanley and Edward Knight they fought it out hard and had a consistent run.
"So they were happy with their efforts and Nick Wilkinson he drove in his first major event and he did pretty well too and didn't disappoint.
"It was really good and even though we didn't bring home any silverware for the club, we certainly had some good results as far as finishing events and getting through the weekend unscathed."
The state titles are the pinnacle event for KNSW and Martin said it was fantastic for the club to be trusted with hosting the important meeting.
"It was brilliant," he said.
"For Karting NSW it's the pinnacle meeting for the year, so for the Wagga club to secure that there's no better event to host.
"It brings good numbers and it brings the best drivers within Karting NSW which means the best racing.
"It's a good boost for the club and brings good exposure for the club moving forward."
The club hadn't hosted the marquee event for quite a few years and Martin confirmed they would definitely be putting their hand up to host the state titles again.
"Yeah absolutely," he said.
"It was a long time in between drinks, '96 was the last one so we've got it in our club business plan to put our hand up for the event and get back in the running for it ASAP."
Martin said the club will now have a few weeks off racing before hosting their next event at the beginning of June.
"On the first of June we have a club day which will just be a low-key race meeting," he said.
"That will then lead us into round four of the Southern Stars series which will be another big event, it's a regional series that's run over five rounds and normally brings 100 plus competitors also.
"So that's another big event followed by a couple of endurance rounds throughout the year and club days throughout also.
"We've still got a couple of big events to go for 2024."
Martin wanted to thank all the volunteers from the club that helped make the event happen and run as successfully as it did.
KNSW state titles results
Novice
1 Lazarus Anonuevo
2 Jacob Molloy
3 Rodney Bellbowen
Rookies
1 Antonio Ornelas
2 Cooper Clavell
3 Hudson Petta
4SS Medium
1 Bailey Harris
2 James O'Malley
3 Logan Dockett
Tag Restricted Light
1 Tyler Budden
2 James Adams
3 Chris Bregonje
Tag Restricted Heavy
1 Chris Bregonje
2 Drew Russell
3 Tony Bregonje
