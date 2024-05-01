Farrer League teams for the Thursday night clash at McPherson Oval

Thursday 7.30pm at McPherson Oval
NORTH WAGGA
B: M Thomas, Ky Hanlon, T Hopkins
HB: A Cornell, I Bennett, J Newman
C: M Mattingly, J Flood, J Kerr
HF: B Clark, Z Whyte, L Mauger
F: T Nejman, M McGowan, N Fitzgerald-Holmes
Foll: W McGowan, R Doneley, J Thompson
Int: W Harper, T Cooper, B Carey
Emg: B Robertson
MARRAR
B: F Jenkins, C Walker, C Graetz
HB: J Jenkins, H Reynolds, L O'Callaghan
C: A Kent, J Staines, C Willis
HF: J Hedington, B Walker, B Limbrick
F: C Gardner, K Emery, Z Walgers
Foll: N Molkentin, J Brown, C Bourke
Int: C Walshe, B Sanbrook, N Cawley
Emg: J McPherson, M Deer, M Stibbard
IN: C Graetz, C Willis, B Sanbrook
OUT: M Deer, J McPherson, B Toy
NORTH WAGGA
B: G Tomasoni, J Lenko, B Robertson
HB: J Durham, J Hugler, B Alexander
C: C Noye, K Cross, H Pollard
HF: L Timothy-Nesbitt, A Noack, L Harper
F: M Gardiner, J Lucas, S Croxton,
Foll: J Sandral, J Koetz, R Pollack
Int: J Crouch, E Doherty, J Carey, J Board
MARRAR
B: R Turner, J Graetz, N Mulholland
HB: B Willis, H Voss, J Sanbrook
C: B Brockman, J O'Callaghan, M Deer
HF: M Ness, J Guthrie, R Smith
F: G Harper, R Gallagher, S Zois
Foll: Z Douglas, J McPherson, M Stibbard
Int: J Howe, J Malone, B Kavanagh, D Bambridge
