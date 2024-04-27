The Daily Advertiser
Your say: Reflecting on horrors of war and asking 'when will we ever learn?'

By Letters
April 28 2024 - 4:30am
This Anzac Day I have been reflecting on the horrors of war, in particular the brave soldiers climbing the cliffs of Gallipoli as the enemy was firing on them.

