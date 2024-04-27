Your say: Reflecting on horrors of war and asking 'when will we ever learn?'

This Anzac Day I have been reflecting on the horrors of war, in particular the brave soldiers climbing the cliffs of Gallipoli as the enemy was firing on them.
The futility of war. A war which claimed 20 million deaths.
Have we learnt anything? Conflict in Eastern Europe, bloody atrocities in the middle east just to name two.
With the horrors and futility of war, do you care that our elected representatives spend over $54 billion a year in defence? Do you care that our elected representatives will spend thirty five million dollars every day for the next 30 years for nuclear submarines that may not necessarily be delivered.
There is a cost of living crisis. The average person is doing it tough. Housing is a major issue. The basic human right to have a roof over our head is being eroded. At the same time there is a climate emergency and our transition away from fossil fuels necessary for our very survival is far too slow.
Yet our elected representatives choose to spend $35 million every single day on nuclear submarines.
As Pete Seeger said "When will we ever learn? When will we ever learn?"
I'm very disappointed to see that your newspaper has published a Greyhound Racing NSW advertorial, namely "Smiles everywhere at Adoption Day" on April 19.
While it is true that greyhounds make wonderful pets and rehoming ex-racing dogs is a lovely thing to do, the reality of the racing industry's re-homing strategy is a farce. Approximately six times more greyhounds are bred than can possibly be rehomed. The unlucky ones that aren't rehomed, "disappear" which usually means they meet with gruesome ends. Unfunded community based greyhound rescue organisations carry a large part of the burden of rehoming.
As for greyhound racing itself, the majority of the Australian population rejects greyhound racing. The RSPCA is opposed to it and numerous organisations such as Coalition for the Protection of Greyhounds, Animals Australia and PETA have consistently uncovered systemic cruelty within the industry.
Even if some greyhounds receive good care, evidence shows that the hard training, lethal tracks and catching pens cause unacceptable levels of deaths and injuries (320 track-related deaths and 11603 injuries last year).
Greyhound racing is an outdated and unsustainable industry. Australia is one of only seven countries in the world that will tolerate it.
Therefore, I believe that supporting the greyhound racing industry lowers the moral tone of your newspaper.
Research commissioned by Dementia Australia and undertaken by the Australian Institute of Health and Welfare in 2023 shows the number of Australians living with dementia is expected to nearly double by 2054.
In 2024 it is estimated there are more than 138,200 people living with all forms of dementia in New South Wales. This figure is projected to increase to almost 252,800 by 2054.
No one should have to face dementia alone.
Dementia Australia is here 24 hours a day, seven days a week, 365 days a year. If you or a loved one have a diagnosis of dementia, or mild cognitive impairment, or you're concerned about changes to your cognition or that of a loved one, call the National Dementia Helpline on 1800 100 500.
Maree McCabe, CEO Dementia Australia
The Nationals claim they are working to ensure rural communities do not disproportionately bear the costs of decarbonisation.
Sounds fine in principle but what about the other side of the equation?
Rural communities disproportionately bear the costs of global warming.
Yet I see no tangible commitment on the part of the Nationals or Coalition to harness the real or potential benefits of the new technology led transition for rural electorates.
Community energy schemes are a case in point.
These have been championed by Helen Haines MP, independent member for Indi, as a way to improve local resilience not merely export the benefits generated by energy development.
Australia has the highest plants and animals extinction rates in the world.
Urgent law reforms are needed to address Australia's extinction crisis.
Such reforms were strongly indicated to be enacted promptly by Prime Minister Albanese at the time of the last federal election.
To date the people of Australia still await a clear vision concerning how Australia's ever increasing animals and plants extinction rates will be dealt with.
In the meantime countless animals and plants will continue to add to extinction statistics.
Not good enough.
