The Daily Advertiser's Saturday scoreboard, April 27

EWK 11.11 (77) d Temora 8.11 (59)
TRYC 9.13 (67) d Marrar 7.14 (56)
CSU 12.7 (79) d North Wagga 3.9 (27)
Northern Jets 6.10 (46) d Coleambally 3.6 (24)
GGGM 15.15 (105) d Wagga Tigers 7.5 (47)
MCUE 10.12 (72) d Narrandera 6.6 (42)
Leeton-Whitton 9.10 (64) d Turvey Park 9.9 (63)
Young 40 d Tumut 6
Temora 36 d Brothers 20
Tumut 43 d Leeton 27
Wagga City 78 d Albury 7
Ag College 107 d Griffith 0
Henty 19.17 (131) d Culcairn 0.4 (4)
Brock-Burrum 5.11 (41) drew with Howlong 5.11 (41)
CDHBU 8.6 (54) d Holbrook 4.11 (35)
Osborne 16.17 (113) d Jindera 10.5 (65)
Murray Magpies 10.8 (68) d Billabong Crows 9.9 (63)
Rand-Walbundrie-Walla 14.14 (98) d Lockhart 11.11 (77)
