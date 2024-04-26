Surprise as Lockhart's Red Cross legend honoured for 60 years of service

It was not the club meeting Mary Irons was expecting when she entered the Lockhart Red Cross store on Friday afternoon.
"I did smell a rat when a couple of people were here and I didn't know they were coming, because I like to know," Mary said.
She's been part of the Red Cross for more than half its lifetime and was acknowledged for her 60 years of service during a surprise ceremony on Friday.
She was presented the 60 year rosette by NSW divisional board member Valmae Ryan, just one person Mary was shocked to see at the meeting.
"I got very suspicious when the zone rep was here, another great friend was here who I haven't seen since she finished work with Red Cross," she said.
"My husband walked in the back door, and I'm thinking now 'why on earth is he coming?'."
Mary, now 84 years old, still volunteers five days a month at the Lockhart Red Cross store.
Ms Ryan spoke of Mary's achievements and service within the volunteer organisation in a small speech during the surprise event.
"Mary has been extensively involved with Red Cross since 1964 when she first joined the NSW Red Cross Faithful Club, transferring to Lockhart in 2007," she said.
"Mary has been active in Telecross Murray Riverina since 1998, Red Cross emergency services in 2016 and began volunteering a couple of days a week in the Lockhart Branch Red Cross store in 2013."
Mary reflected on how she got involved within the Red Cross many years ago, saying it was somewhat of a family affair.
"My mother-in-law actually joined me when I was first married," she said.
"It's a marvellous organisation ... my grandmother was one of the original members of the Red Cross back when Red Cross first started in Australia."
She has represented zones across the state and has been both the president and secretary of the Lockhart branch.
She's helped volunteer with Meals on Wheels, knitted Trauma Teddies and helped firefighters during bushfire seasons across the region.
Mary had never been afraid to step in and lend someone a helping hand.
"I think it's just service to people, you know?," she said.
"Cutting sandwiches for firefighters and following the fire and providing drinks and sandwiches for the firefighters.
"You help people without really thinking about it."
