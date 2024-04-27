Frazers drive home road safety message after daughter's death

Peter and Judy Frazer have made it their mission to campaign for greater road safety since their daughter died in a 2012 crash while on her way to Wagga for university.
Twenty-three-year-old Sarah Frazer and tow truck driver Geoff Clark died after they were struck in the Hume Highway's breakdown lane at Mittagong by a "distracted" truck driver.
Marulan man, Kaine Daniel Barnett, 26, was subsequently sentenced to a maximum three years' jail on two counts of dangerous driving occasioning death.
Mr Frazer spoke about his family's experience at an early launch of National Road Safety Week in Goulburn's Belmore Park on Wednesday, April 24. The week runs from May 5 to 12.
"It breaks my heart. I cry a lot," Mr Frazer said of his daughter's death.
He and Judy founded National Road Safety Week.
Mr Frazer said his family was passionate about the cause since Sarah's death in February 2012. He is president of Safer Australian Roads and Highways (SARAH), the organisation his family resolved to form a day after Sarah's death.
She was on her way to Wagga's Charles Sturt University when her car broke down by the side of the highway.
After calling the NRMA she left a voice message for Peter, a Roads and Maritime Service manager.
"It will haunt me for the rest of my life. She said she'd broken down, had called for help but cars and trucks were passing just centimetres away from her. She said 'I'm afraid I could get killed here', and she was."
Mr Clark, a father-of-four also died.
The Frazers set out to ensure their daughter "didn't become a statistic".
They successfully campaigned for all new roads to be built to specification, including with sufficiently wide breakdown lanes. They also advocated that people slow down for police, roadside assistance and emergency services workers.
Peter's background in law enforcement, compliance and intelligence and policy has caught attention in the right circles.
"We now do work around the nation and internationally on road safety," he said.
"We get governments to partner with us. We don't chase organisations; they come to us because they want to be part of improving road safety."
In 2015, the yellow ribbon, Sarah's favourite colour, became the symbol of National Road Safety Week. Today, it is emblazoned on some 50,000 police, emergency service and fleet vehicles.
On Wednesday, Peter presented a yellow ribbon to Governor General David Hurley in Canberra.
It's a source of pride to Peter who says he won't give up in his quest.
"In Australia, 14,000 people have been killed and 500,000 seriously injured on the roads in the last 12 years," he said.
"This is a serious pandemic. We know what to do and how to change it."
People can take the pledge to look after others on the road at roadsafetyweek.com.au/
Goulburn mayor Peter Walker praised the Frazers' work.
"We have far too many road crashes in our area and police don't need that pressure," he said.
"How we get people to slow down and not drink and drive ... police are banging their heads over this."
Hume Police District commander, Superintendent Paul Condon, said police worked closely with agencies to educate drivers about behaviour in an effort to reduce statistics.
Divalls general manager Kris Brunton said the firm had a major focus on equipping young truck drivers with safety skills. The company is working with the Australian Trucking Association and government to address the "massive" driver shortage and lure the next generation.
