Your say: Inland Rail plans still not on right track

Report on the Integrity of the current infrastructure - presently trains are restricted to 40km/h over the viaduct and through the centre of the city and they have single containers on board. They state that the trains will travel 80km/h carrying double shipping containers. The double shipping containers will add greater weight to each carriage plus it will change the equilibrium due to height and weight when the train goes around small bends such as at Edward Street overpass. There is no statement about the current state of the infrastructure in place, cost to maintain and most likely to upgrade the current infrastructure. The response report does NOT address these aspects.