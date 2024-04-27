What was making news in Wagga in days gone by

In the Past is compiled from the Daily Advertiser by the Wagga Wagga & District Historical Society.
Thousands of Wagga residents lined Baylis Street for the annual Anzac Day march which Wagga Returned and Services League sub-branch president David Callow described as "absolutely tremendous".
Wagga Legacy branch president, Don Paton, and branch secretary Pat Mills led Wagga's Anzac Day dawn observance while Wagga ministers, Rev. Kevin Farrelly, Rev. Rolf Lungwitz and Rev. Sandy McMillan offered prayers during the service.
Many in the crowd were moved to tears when former ship mates of the HMAS Wagga laid red carnations at the base of the ship's memorial in the Victory Memorial Gardens.
Kurrajong Waratah is holding its very popular annual fair at Kyeamba Smith Hall this weekend.
Speaking to the Daily Advertiser, the new Member for Wagga, Daryl Maguire, said that community forums, a new sports stadium seating 15,000 people and harnessing the power of the Murrumbidgee River are all part of his "vision for the future".
A 75-year-old widow died in her Mount Austin home after what police believe was a robbery that went wrong.
Wagga City Council will cover the cost of infrastructure improvements, estimated at $120,000, associated with the national headquarters of the Australian Clay Target Association shifting its headquarters to Wagga.
Reg Ryan, owner of the Monte Cristo homestead at Junee, auctioned off the collection of horse-drawn carriages which has taken him 40 years to assemble.
New figures show that despite a population growth of 28 per cent since 1976, Wagga is now the 29th largest city in the nation, five places lower than its 1976 ranking.
A Wagga man was sentenced to periodic detention for selling amphetamines from the video store where he was employed.
450 clergy and members of the public attended the Civic Theatre where Wagga's mayor, Ald Morris Gissing presented the Freedom of the City to Wagga's Presentation Sisters marking the centenary of their service to the city.
More than 5000 people took part in the celebration of Mass at Eric Weissel Oval as part of celebrations commemorating the Presentation Sisters' 100th Year in Wagga.
Wagga Technical College is rapidly expanding, and the latest course is cocktail and drink mixing which will involve 30 hours of training over a three-week period.
Hore & Davies Real Estate are advertising a "superb Kooringal home" complete with pool for $40,000.
Top international horseman, Art Uytendaal is conducting a week-long Advanced Riding School at the Wagga Showgrounds.
Mayberry Park is providing the music for this weeks Saturday Dinner Dance at the Wagga Commercial Club.
With manufacturers prepared to pay high prices for top quality skins, local fox shooters can make more than $100 a night.
Old rivals Garry Hiscock and John Mavroudis return to first grade rugby league this weekend for the Group 9 match of the day between Kangaroos and Magpies at Eric Weissel Oval.
44 mixed teams and four women's teams will take part in this year's Saturday afternoon winter tennis competition.
Det Sgt Jack Kirby said Wagga police had information that a well organised gang of shoplifters was operating from Sydney in country areas, and he requested retailers take extreme care particularly next week with the running of the Wagga Gold Cup.
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.