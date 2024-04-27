The Daily Advertiser
What was making news in Wagga in days gone by

April 27 2024 - 12:39pm
Fitzmaurice Street, circa 1900. In the foreground is Victoria House, at this time occupied by Mr James O'Reilly's Trade Palace. O'Reilly, an Irishman, opened his own drapery business near the Wollundry Lagoon in 1898. A few years later, O'Reilly's moved into this prominent position next to Hunter Bros. Newsagency. Picture supplied (CSU Regional Archives, RW5.432, Wagga Wagga and District Historical Society Collection]
In the Past is compiled from the Daily Advertiser by the Wagga Wagga & District Historical Society.

