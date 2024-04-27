What was making news in Wagga in days gone by

Fitzmaurice Street, circa 1900. In the foreground is Victoria House, at this time occupied by Mr James O'Reilly's Trade Palace. O'Reilly, an Irishman, opened his own drapery business near the Wollundry Lagoon in 1898. A few years later, O'Reilly's moved into this prominent position next to Hunter Bros. Newsagency. Picture supplied (CSU Regional Archives, RW5.432, Wagga Wagga and District Historical Society Collection]