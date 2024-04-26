Safer road bridging the gap between beloved Wagga cultural precincts

A Wagga road bridging two popular and important precincts has had a major revamp.
Lord Baden Powell Drive is the dividing road between the Wagga Botanic Gardens and the Museum of the Riverina.
Completion of phase two of the Botanic Gardens Precinct Renewal Project saw the resealing of the road and improvements to the surrounding infrastructure including pedestrian crossings, median islands, safety features and landscaping.
The Botanic Gardens Precinct Renewal Project was jointly funded by the Australian government, NSW government and Wagga City Council.
On Friday, Senator Deborah O'Neill was given an in-person look at the finished works.
"I've heard ... this particular road hadn't had much attention in 25 years," she said.
"It's a big job to deal with water running down the hill and it's a beautiful looking road."
Wagga mayor Dallas Tout said the goal had always been enhancing both the physical and cultural heritage experience for those visiting the city.
"If you've known this road like the locals do, if you have known this road before these works were done," he said.
"We have two refuges that make it a lot safer.
"These upgrades now play a key role in fostering improved long-term connectivity between the museum and the botanic gardens, while also contributing to greater safety for motorists and pedestrians accessing the area."
Member for Riverina Michael McCormack also praised the completed works but hoped in the future to see guard rails also installed on both sides of the road, in particular on the southern side.
"It is a crash waiting to happen," he said.
The overall precinct renewal project comprised of three stages.
Stage 1, which was completed in February 2023, involved the redevelopment of the Museum of the Riverina:
This redevelopment was merged with Stage 3 of the project called Entwine, which co-delivered the installation of low maintenance trails, gardens and additional community leisure areas to the precinct, plus an upgrade to zoo exhibits that share stories with museum displays.
The final stage was revitalising the 300-metre section of road at the western end of Lord Baden Powell Drive.
Those upgrades included resealing the road and improvements to surrounding infrastructure, including the addition of new pedestrian crossings, median islands, safety features, and landscaping.
