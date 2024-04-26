Respected Riverina bookmaker to be recognised at Rosehill race meeting

LONG-serving Riverina bookmaker Dennis Jamieson will be honoured at Rosehill on Saturday.
Jamieson has a race named after him on the 10-race Saturday metropolitan card as part of the sixth annual Bookmakers Recognition Day.
The Australian Turf Club and NSW Bookmakers Cooperative will combine to honour four bookmakers on the day, Jamieson, along with Phillip Picone, Matt Behrmann and Luke Lucas.
Jamieson has been bookmaking across the Riverina for 48 years
"It's a great thrill," Jamieson said.
"Something I didn't expect. But I suppose when you've been in it that long bookmaking, it's great."
The Benchmark 78 Fillies & Mares Handicap (1300m) on Saturday will be known as the Dennis Jamieson Handicap.
Jamieson is unable to make the luncheon at Rosehill on Saturday.
It is the start of a big week for the experienced bookmaker, who will field both days of the Wagga Gold Cup carnival and then back up at Boorowa picnics on Saturday.
Jamieson still enjoys his bookmaking.
"Yeah I love it," He said.
"I average two meetings a week still."
Jamieson started out at 24 years old when there was no bookmaker in his home town of West Wyalong.
"I never had any experience. I had never worked with any other bookmaker or anything," he said.
"There was no bookmaker in West Wyalong at the time. I stood up at the Temora trots was my first night."
He started in 1976 at the trots and then worked into the gallops, where he has been standing at local meetings for more than 40 years.
Former West Wyalong rugby league coach Bill Kirkwood began as his clerk, offering Jamieson help until he found someone else and lasted 30 years.
Jamieson's contribution was recognised last year when he was made a life member of the City Tattersalls Club.
He has thoroughly enjoyed his time in the industry and most importantly, the people that come with it.
"Especially the people in the industry and the other bookies," Jamieson said.
"There's not many (bookies) left, but there's still some good meetings around.
"The non-TAB once a year meetings in the country are great things for the towns. It's good to see people enjoying themselves at those meetings."
Jamieson has fielded at 76 different race clubs across thoroughbreds and harness racing during his career, including cup meetings at Darwin, Coffs Harbour and Louth.
He is still enjoying the game and has no intention of slowing down any time soon.
"Not really, I enjoy it and love it," he said.
