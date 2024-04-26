Fun for everyone as Tumut's beloved Falling Leaf Festival turns 70

Workshops, live music and fun-runs - the annual Falling Leaf Festival in Tumut is back again for its 70th birthday, and this year it's bigger than ever.
The festival fun starts on Friday night, with plenty of things for small and big kids to enjoy throughout the weekend.
Kate Howarth, one of the organisers, said this year was "already bigger than ever".
"A school teacher in 1954 said 'let's have a festival' and it's been going ever since," she said.
"It hasn't missed a beat, even during COVID we went online and we had our live music online.
"A couple of years ago, we did a survey with the community and they asked for us to add some things which was some youth engagement, more Aboriginal cultural activities and some creative workshops.
"The only way we can do that is to actually extend the period of the event."
The festival is supported by Eastern Riverina Arts, with executive director Tim Kurylowicz hoping the event can continue showing off everything Tumut has to offer to locals and those travelling from afar.
"Festivals are so important for communities ... they give people cherished experiences that connect them to a place and makes them come back again and again," Mr Kurylowicz said.
"There would be families who've moved to Tumut because of the incredible memories they had at the falling leaf festival".
Micheal Cichocki, the manager of the Tumut River Brewing Co, was thrilled to be offering the brewery as a location for many of the festival's events.
"it's just a big tourist magnet at this time of year," Mr Cichocki said.
"It's definitely one of the biggest events of the year for us.
"Falling Leaf is definitely locked in the calendar and we know that it's happening every year and we don't deviate from that or anything else around it".
It all starts on Friday night, with the bio-luminescence projects (a mini-vivid of sorts) on display at the Connection Centre in Tumut, something Ms Howarth says is not to be missed.
"It's a STEM project bringing science and arts together and it's run by a bunch of kids who'e been working all week with professional digital artists," she said.
Then at 7.30pm, you can go out and have a laugh as Falling Leaf comedy gala takes centre stage at the Montreal Community Theatre.
On Saturday, the festival kicks up a gear, with workshops on clay, Bollywood dancing and Aboriginal tool and techniques workshops, just to name a few, beginning at 9am.
Markets and live music will take over Wynyard Street throughout the day, with the annual street parade scheduled for 1pm.
Later that night a live theatre show of Xander Starbuck Space Cowboy (presented by See Me Hear Me Theatre) begins at 6.30pm at Brooklyn on Fitzroy.
On Sunday, those who feel up for it can register for the five or 10 kilometre fun-runs, but if you're looking for something a little bit less exhausting, there will be a family colour run that is only one kilometre long, just make sure not to wear your Sunday best.
Also on Sunday are a couple of workshops and tours to do around the Tumut River Brewing Co., before live music from Robyn Martin closes out the festival at the brewery for another year.
Bio-luminescence Project audio visual projection show - 6.30 - 10.30pm
Falling Leaf Comedy Gala - 7.30pm
Aboriginal Tools & Techniques Workshop with Shane Herrington from Wolgalu Footprints - 9am
Bollywood Dancing for Beginners with Coota Bollywood Allstarts at Tumut River Brewing Co. - 9am
Clay Workshop with Leanne Hardwick. - 9am
Glass Mosaic Leaf Workshop with Kerrie Bellette - 9am
Small Loom Weaving Workshop with Maree Maskill - 9am
Free Markets at Wynyard Street, with food trucks and street entertainment - 10am - 6pm
Clay Workshop with Leanne Hardwick - 10.30am
Free live music, main stage Wynyard Street - Noon - 6pm
Street parade - 1pm
Live theatre Xander Starbuck Space Cowboy (presented by See Me Hear Me Theatre) - 6.30 - 8.30pm
Funrun (bib collection & late regos) - 8am
Safety briefing for 5km and 10km - 8.45am
Start of 5km and 10km races - 9.00am
Colour Run registration - 10 - 10.30am
Awards for 5km & 10km races - 10.15am
Colour Run starts - 10.30am
All events finish - 11.30am
Brewery tour and lunch at Tumut River Brewing Co. (includes a tasting paddle and lunch) - 11am
Live music from Robyn Martin at Tumut River Brewing Co. - 1 - 4pm
