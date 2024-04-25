'We needed to do something': Wagga to host 'No More' rally against violence

Wagga will be among the regional communities to join a national anti-violence rally this weekend.
The city has joined Cobram and Orange as three new locations for planned anti-gendered-violence demonstrations after locals reached out to national rally organisers What Were You Wearing? (WWYW).
Their responses followed the deaths of Cobram woman Emma Bates and Forbes woman Molly Ticehurst.
The deaths of the two women marked 31 women killed in Australia in 2024, according to the Red Heart Campaign.
Their deaths - and allegations of domestic violence - have impacted their local communities, and those beyond sparking renewed calls for government action into gendered violence.
The Wagga No More: National Rally Against Violence event will be held at 11am on Sunday, April 28, at the Victory Memorial Gardens
'We needed to do something'
Wagga woman Emily Hale reached out to the national rally organisers to find out how regional Australians could support the cause.
In 48 hours, she and other Wagga residents had planned and received council approval for their event.
"I just felt so upset but also really angry, and I just felt like we needed to do something," she said.
"I wasn't happy not doing anything."
All members of the public are invited to attend the stand-still event on April 28.
"I think gender-based violence and family violence impacts women everywhere."
"It's going to take the whole nation's effort to eradicate it and that includes men, it'd be really great to see as many men as possible come and support it."
Orange woman Marea Ruddy also reached out to WWYW organisers after the death of 28-year-old Ms Ticehurst on April 22.
"I'm sad and angry, I'm frustrated and I'm scared that all this craziness is happening," Ms Ruddy said.
"The goal of this rally is, it's a call to action, it's to get the government to recognise that this is a national emergency."
"I think that Orange is big enough that we can start being involved in national events."
Orange has a population of more than 61,000 and is two hours from Forbes.
Jess, who wishes to keep her last name private, will drive to Orange on April 28 for the 'No More' rally.
She lives in Parkes, which neighbours Forbes, and has shared the rally with her community, many of whom knew Ms Ticehurst.
"When it happens in your small country towns, like out here, it's really close to home," Jess said.
"We are allowed to have a voice, we shouldn't be silence, we have a right to stand up for ourselves," Jess said.
The Orange rally is at 2pm on Sunday, April 28, at Robertson Park .
Locals from Cobram - a northern Victorian town of 6000 people - have also volunteered to host a rally.
Their rapid response followed the murder of 59-year-old Ms Bates who was found dead in her home on April 23.
WWYW founder and national rally organiser Sarah Williams hopes the national rally will prompt action from the government and change community attitudes towards domestic, family and sexual violence.
"Definitely hoping to be able to really make sure that people actually start to realise ... that we are in a national emergency with violence against women, and so much more needs to be done," Ms Williams said.
The No More: National Rally Against Violence events are being held across Australia from April 26-28.
Locations include Ballarat, Bendigo, Geelong, Melbourne, Newcastle, Sydney, Coffs Harbour, Canberra, Adelaide, Hobart and Perth.
