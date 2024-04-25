Thousands line Baylis Street for Wagga's Anzac Day march and service

Wagga residents lined the city's main street in their thousands as the many former and current service personnel took part in this year's Anzac Day march.
Just before 10am, those preparing to march started gathering on Baylis Street, before moving north towards the cenotaph at the Victory Memorial Gardens.
Veterans, some of whom were in jeeps and buggies, led current serving members of the defence forces, students, cadets and band members up the street.
Families with ancestors who have served marched together, some holding photo frames of loved ones who never returned.
Those marching were flanked by the thousands of people who supported from the sidewalks, clapping, cheering and waving Australian flags as they passed on by.
But the atmosphere quickly changed from a celebratory mood to a sombre one, as Major Aaron Oldaker began the service once the marchers reached the gardens.
"It is an honour to be part of today's ceremony, marking 109 years since the landing at Gallipoli," Major Oldaker said.
The Catafalque party mounted themselves around the cenotaph and proceedings began with the laying of wreaths.
Major Oldaker called upon members of government, veterans, ADF members, first nations representatives, other community figures and the various high schools and primary schools of the Wagga region to step up to the cenotaph to pay their respects.
Welcome addresses from Wagga RSL sub-branch president Rod Cooper, Wagga mayor Dallas Tout, Member for Riverina Michael McCormack and Senator for NSW Deborah O'Neill followed.
Mr Cooper starting by reminding all in attendance about what the Anzac legacy means.
"It reminds us that our duty to our veterans never ceases," Mr Cooper said.
"We talk of the Anzac legacy of having four characteristics that define us as Australians: mateship, endurance, courage and sacrifice.
"We are proud of our Anzac legacy, let us make them proud of us.
Cr Tout said the emotions and feelings evoked by days like April 25 were "palpable".
"Everyone has their own response to what this day evokes in them," he said.
Mr McCormack said was a "proud tri-service city".
"Air force power begins at Forest Hill Wagga Wagga, we have a navy, even though we are a long long way from the nearest drop of seawater," the MP said.
"To those currently wearing a uniform, thank you for keeping the peace".
Senator O'Neill said: "If you look at the people beside you, this is what peace looks like."
"This is what people fight for and we must hold onto it, cherish it and regard it," she said.
"I stand with you today as a citizen, proud of our democratic traditions.
"Proud of every serviceman and woman, those who have fallen, those who have returned with injuries, those who serve us today, those who deserved a better welcome when they came home, those who are yet to stand in our name in theatres of war, we acknowledge you.
And as Senator O'Neill finished her speech, a Cessna Dragonfly from the 100 Squadron in Temora flew overhead.
"Worth a round of applause I would say," Major Oldaker said.
Mr Cooper returned to the stand to read the Ode, and a crowd of thousands fell silent in reflection as the last post played and flags flew at half mast.
Lest we forget.
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.