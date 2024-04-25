Heads or tails? Two-up back for its annual Anzac Day spin

The call of "head 'em up" was heard under the outside gazebo at the refurbished William Farrer Hotel on Thursday, with the pub back open just in time for Anzac Day.
Brave souls passed 10, 20 and even 100 dollar notes to willing participants, sealing the deal with a handshake.
"Come in spinner" yelled the ringer as the next person entered the circle for another bout.
With coins poised along the kip, eager eyes watched the toss to see if it was a legal throw.
Then, a hush fell over the crowd...
"Tails!" cried the ringer, with cheers, and groans, heard around the playing area due to the result.
For Fraser Haughton, the director of Harvest Hotels, seeing the William Farrer Hotel busy with people young and old on Anzac Day was a relief, so soon after re-opening.
"It's pretty good just to have this volume of people coming through the pub, seeing it after its reno," Mr Haughton said.
"This was the deadline, so it had to be ready to go."
Temporary bars and a barbecue were set up near the playing area at the Farrer.
Similar celebrations were held up the road at Sporties, where a ring of empty beer kegs encircled those willing to have a go.
Other pubs across Wagga and the Riverina creating similar setups for their own two-up fun.
But for Mr Haughton, a day like Anzac Day provided an opportunity to give thanks to the many veterans and those currently in service.
"It's wonderful to see everyone out and there is a heap of servicemen here," he said.
"We love to have them here and we thank them very much".
