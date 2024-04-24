Man killed in Riverina truck crash which closed road

A man has died after a truck rolled on a southern Riverina road on Wednesday.
Emergency services were called to Woodbury Road at Blighty, about 36km south-east of Deniliquin, following reports of a truck rollover about 12.10pm.
Police said the driver of the truck, a man aged 67, died at the scene.
Officers attached to the Murray River Police District attended the site of the crash and established a crime scene.
An investigation into the cause of the incident is under way and a report will be prepared for the information of the coroner.
According to the Transport Management Centre, Woodbury Road between Riverina Highway and Moonee Swamp Road was closed for a period of time as police investigated.
Anyone with information about this incident is urged to contact Crime Stoppers: 1800 333 000 or https://nsw.crimestoppers.com.au.
