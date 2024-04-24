Man, teen taken to hospital after car crashes off Riverina road

A man and teenage boy have been taken to hospital after a car crash near Young.
Emergency services were called to Bribbaree Road at Thuddungra shortly after 1.30pm on Wednesday following reports a car had gone off the road.
A spokesperson for NSW Ambulance said paramedics responded to the incident and two people were assessed at the scene.
A man in his 40s was treated for a head injury before he was taken to Young Health Service for further treatment.
A teenage boy, who was a passenger in the car, was also assessed and taken to the same hospital.
It is understood the boy was not injured.
Rural Fire Service (RFS) personnel and police also responded to the incident.
A tow truck was called in to remove the vehicle.
