Wagga's 'Ukumamas' are back and ready for big Bidgee Country Jam

Don't let the accents fool you - two Wagga-born sisters have re-tuned their strings and are ready to bring the fun at the first Bidgee Country Jam this weekend.
Chelsey Page (aka Dixie Chandelle) and Rhianna Grentell (aka Ronette Chandelle) are the Ukumamas, a fun-loving ukulele-playing duo who are bringing their act from Sydney back home for Saturday's festival.
They recently played at last month's Launceston Ukulele Jamboree, taking up their instruments after a 10-year hiatus to have children.
"It's been great picking up the ukulele, learning that during this time [the pandemic] as well," Rhianna said.
"It's been pretty popular since COVID, that people are kind of delving into a new instrument".
Sporting an American country twang and a 50s styled hairdo, the characters of 'Dixie' and 'Ronette' come to life as part of a energetic act that has evolved over the years.
Chelsey and Rhianna both hung up their dancing shoes for a while, but when lockdowns commenced in 2020, the urge to get back into the swing of things became too great.
"We didn't know that this was going to happen either, this kind of just evolved," Chelsey said.
The one-day country music event will be held at the Bidgee Strawberries and Cream farm.
Headlining the day's entertainment will be award-winning singer and songwriter Ronnie Joudo and his band The Whiskey Sodas, coming to Wagga after his stint on the main stage at the Tamworth Country Music festival in January.
Conargo whip-cracking siblings, Jesse, Beau and Brooke will also take to the stage, as well as students from Kooringal High School and, of course, the Ukumamas.
Alongside the sounds of plucked strings and whip cracks will be camel rides, yabby races and face painting.
They're just some of the activities listed at the family-friendly event, with hopes that this year is the first of many Country Jams.
"They're really trying to drum it up so it's a huge draw card for the region where people will flock," Rhianna said.
"They want people to come from the south coast, north coast, interstate, something on the calendars that people think 'oh let's go and do that'," Chelsey said.
Tickets will be available at the gate, or can be pre-purchased online, with the event starting at 10am on Saturday.
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.