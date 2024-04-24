Coolamon keen to host more twilight fixtures in the coming seasons

Coolamon president Bryan Buchanan believes the Hoppers will look to host more twilight games in the future following the success of their game against Turvey Park.
The Hoppers and Bulldogs pushed forward their football and netball schedules to have A grade commence at 4.30pm while first grade started at 5.30pm.
Buchanan was really pleased with how the fixture went and believed the Hoppers would look to continue utilising it in future years.
"I think so," Buchanan said.
"I think it's a great concept and we really like trying to do a few different things.
"We did the ANZAC game a couple of years ago against Ganmain and I think we'll try and reinstate that next year as well.
"We'd love to do a standalone game early in the season as well, we've just got to keep trying different things to get people through the gate."
The first grade game between the Hoppers and Bulldogs was the first time a men's fixture had been played under the new lights at Kindra Park.
Buchanan thought the game was a great spectacle and believed there was a very strong crowd in attendance.
"It was really good," he said.
"We've sort of talked about the concept of a twilight game for a little while since we've got our new lights.
"We just thought we'd take the opportunity early in the season when the weather is still nice to get people along and it was great.
"We've done a fair bit of work on our facilities over the last 12-18 months with a new surface on the netball courts, new lights and the upgrading of our footy ground surface.
"It was just a good opportunity to showcase that on Saturday night against Turvey.
"I was pretty happy with the crowd and I'd say it was as good if not better than an afternoon crowd.
"We also had a past players and officials function as well, so that was good to show some people who maybe hadn't been to the footy and netball in a little while what we're doing."
The big games keep coming for the Hoppers as they will play host to Collingullie-Wagga on Sunday for their first home same day footy fixture of the year.
Buchanan was looking forward to Sunday's home game and believed they would again draw in a pretty good crowd.
"We've got 'Gullie this weekend with the junior-senior day on Sunday which I think there'll be a massive crowd at that," he said.
"The concept of juniors and seniors on the same day is something that we've tried to promote now for a while.
"It's a really good day for the family and you get a few people on a Sunday that just come out and have a look as well.
"We're looking forward to that also."
