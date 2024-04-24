Teenager claims a rare piece of history at Coolamon Sport & Recreation Club

A RANNOCK teenager has unleashed the shot of a lifetime to claim a piece of history at Coolamon Sport & Recreation Club.
Fifteen-year-old Luke Dennis became the first golfer to achieve an albatross at the Coolamon golf course last month.
Dennis achieved the feat on the 425 metre par five ninth hole, finding the hole in just two shots.
Dennis found the fairway with his driver from the tee, then unleashed a three wood to find the hole.
No one at the Coolamon club could recall an albatross being achieved on their course before.
Dennis didn't see the ball go in and was completely shocked when informed by another playing group closer to the hole.
"I was just speechless," Dennis recalled.
"I didn't know it went in but a group that was in front of us, they seen it and told me it was in.
"I had never reached (the green) in two before. I thought it was going over the back but was pretty happy with the shot."
To make the moment better, Dennis was playing with his grandmother, Leonie, and aunty, Katie, and her partner when he landed the albatross.
"None of us knew it was close but we were all pretty happy," he said.
"Apparently it's really rare and it's the first one at the Coolamon golf course."
A year 10 student at Coolamon Central School, Dennis is relatively new to the sport of golf.
He attended some junior golf clinics at the club and is now playing competitively on a weekly basis.
"I used to be pretty bad but I've improved a little bit," he said.
The albatross was achieved during a four-person ambrose charity day at Coolamon in memory of much-loved life member of the club, Rody Hogan, who passed away late last year.
The day was a great success, raising over $4000 for the local hospital.
