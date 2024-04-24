Injured man found wandering along highway dies, NSW Police investigating

A man found wandering along a highway with serious injuries has died in hospital.
The 43-year-old was taken to hospital with extensive bleeding from his arm on Tuesday night.
Officers had been called to a property in Cowra following welfare concerns about 10.30pm.
The man was later found wandering along the Mid Western Highway nearby.
Police attempted to assist the man and provide medical treatment before he was assessed by paramedics and taken to hospital.
It's unclear what caused the injuries.
A critical incident investigation has been launched by NSW Police to investigate the circumstances surrounding the man's death.
The investigation will be subject to an independent review, and a report will be prepared for the coroner.
Support is available for those who may be distressed.
Phone Lifeline 13 11 14; Mensline 1300 789 978; Kids Helpline 1800 551 800; beyondblue 1300 224 636; 1800-RESPECT 1800 737 732.
