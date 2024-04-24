CSU stalwart chalks up huge milestone after 20 years of playing first grade

Charles Sturt University stalwart Justin Wakeling notched up an impressive milestone in the Reddies game against Griffith.
Wakeling is into his 20th season of playing first grade after making his debut back in 2005 as a 16-year-old.
The 200-game milestone has been a long time coming and Wakeling admitted he was proud to notch up the milestone against the Blacks.
"Yeah bloody oath, I was very nervous too," Wakeling said.
"It's probably the most nervous I've ever been going into a game."
Even more special for Wakeling was the fact the Reddies were able to commemorate the milestone with a 53-21 win over the Blacks.
"It was real good," he said.
"They all played well, I couldn't ask for anything more of them really."
Adding to the occasion for the stalwart was the fact that his father Mick was coaching the Reddies on Saturday.
Wakeling revealed that his father has been by his side for every step of his first grade career.
"He was still playing first grade when I debuted," he said.
"So we ran on the field together and played first grade together when I was coming up.
"He's been there literally every step of my career out there."
Wakeling admitted it's been an interesting journey to 200 games and revealed he's had to overcome a few challenges along the way.
"There's been a few injuries that ended a couple of seasons short," he said.
"I should've hit it last year, but I dislocated my shoulder the year before and I had some more niggling injuries on it.
"It's been a long journey, I used to get pulled out of my juniors in under 16's and 18's to fill in for first grade when they were short.
"Then once I was out of under 18's I was straight into first grade, I've grown up around that club with Dad and I couldn't ask to play for any other team."
The Reddies sit at one win, one draw and one loss following their first three games of the season.
Wakeling believed the Reddies had performed pretty well during their first three weeks and was hopeful they could continue to build throughout the season.
"We're sitting pretty good," he said.
"We played a lot better in the second two games than we did in the first one.
"If we had have applied ourselves in the first game like we did in the second two games then I reckon we would've had a win in the first one as well.
"You only work on what you need to work on from the start of the season and you can only get better from there.
"Hopefully from here we keep getting better and we just keep getting those wins."
The Reddies will face reigning premiers Waratahs this weekend and Wakeling believes the contest will be a great learning opportunity for CSU.
"This'll definitely be the tester," he said.
"It'll show us how we're going and if we need to work on anything more before we get to (Wagga) City.
"They're the powerhouse again this year, so Waratahs will just be a real test to see how we're travelling for City I reckon."
After recording just the single victory last season, CSU already have more points in the bank this campaign after just three games.
Wakeling said there's currently a good feeling at the club and he believes that the boys are riding a wave of confidence.
"It feels way better already," he said.
"It gets the boys confidence up a lot too, when you just come in each week and you're getting 50 points put on you despite how good you play it's a bummer.
"But when you turn it around and start to beat those teams or even draw with the teams that were putting so many points on you the year before, it's a great feeling.
"It's good to have the winning side back."
