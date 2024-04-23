Drivers warned to be respectful on roads as Anzac Day police blitz begins

A Riverina police officer has warned motorists to show respect on the region's roads and reflect on the potential consequences of bad driver behaviour over the Anzac Day period.
NSW Police on Tuesday launched its latest road safety blitz, which will run over five days to cover April 25 and also the end of school holidays
Operation Anzac Day 2024 begins at 12.01am on Wednesday, with double demerit points in place until 11.59pm on Sunday.
Riverina Highway Patrol Traffic Inspector Darren Moulds said officers would be out in force.
"The Anzac Day operation runs over a solemn period, which deserves respect, and we expect drivers travelling on regional roads to be respectful to other drivers and respect the road rules," Inspector Moulds said.
"Every driver has the responsibility to themselves, their passengers and other road users.
"Drive responsibly and drive to the conditions to ensure everyone arrives safely to their destinations.
Inspector Moulds has warned drivers to be cautious of increased traffic across the region's roads this weekend as the April school holidays come to an end.
"There will be an increase in traffic on our main roads with people returning home," he said.
The high-visibility policing operation will involve general duties officers, assisted by specialist police, including the Public Order and Riot Squad, Operations Support Group, Mounted Unit, PolAir, Licensing Police, Traffic and Highway Patrol Command and Police Transport Command.
Traffic and Highway Patrol Commander, Assistant Commissioner Brett McFadden, said the appeal to road users was to do the right thing before they head out, rather than have regrets when it's too late.
"Police will be targeting high-risk behaviours such as excessive speed, alcohol and drug driving offences, illegal use of mobile phones and not wearing seatbelts," he said.
"The goal is preventing injury and death.
"Tragically this year, 111 people have died on NSW roads - a concerning increase of 11 deaths compared to this time last year."
"Speeding is a major contributor to fatal road crashes, and police will take action against road users who think they can speed and put themselves and others at risk."
Transport for NSW director of road safety policy Louise Higgins-Whitton said it was important all road users obeyed the rules so everyone made it home safely.
"Double demerits will be in place for all speeding, seatbelt, mobile phone and motorcycle helmet offences, we want everyone to follow the rules and do the right thing," Ms Higgins-Whitton said.
"Whether it's a short trip to the local shops or you're heading home as school holidays end, please make sure you're doing everything you can to keep yourself and others safe.
"Simple things everyone can do include wearing a seatbelt, putting the mobile phone away, sticking to the speed limit, ensuring you're well rested before you set out on your journey and never driving if affected by drugs or alcohol."
Opposition police spokesperson said those caught offending would face higher fines and was warning drivers not to risk getting behind the wheel while under the influence.
"Many people like to enjoy themselves on Anzac Day by partaking in a game of two up or sharing a beer with a mate," he said.
"No matter your plans, there is no excuse for getting behind the wheel after drinking.
"We often see people underestimate the effects of 'a few drinks' and take the risk of driving.
"Even the morning after a night out, alcohol can still be impeding on a driver's ability to function properly.
"If you plan on drinking on Anzac Day, make a plan B. Leave the car at home and use public transport."
