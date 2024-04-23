The Daily Advertiser
Kids Health Crisis

'Early intervention delivers enormous benefits': MP backs kids' clinic call

Taylor Dodge
By Taylor Dodge
April 24 2024 - 5:00am
Member for Wagga Joe McGirr is throwing his support behind Royal Far West's call for the state government to fund a paediatric clinic in Wagga. Picture by Tom Dennis
Worried parents are anxiously waiting to have their children seen by paediatricians as demand soars across the Riverina.

Taylor Dodge

Taylor Dodge

Senior Journalist

Your story matters, your voice deserves to be heard and I would love to help you share it. I have five years of experience as a Journalist with Australian Community Media covering an array of topics, with a key focus on breaking news and crime and a passion for people. E: taylor.dodge@austcommunitymedia.com.au.

