'Miracle no one was hurt': Witness tells of big bang as quiet car hits shop

People standing just metres from where a car smashed through a shopfront in Lake Albert say it was a miracle no one was seriously injured.
Emergency services were called to Lake Village Takeaway just after 11am on Monday after a car crashed into the front of it.
Police said the 71-year-old woman driving the vehicle was not injured in the incident, which is suspected to have occurred after she suffered a medical episode.
Footage of the incident was captured on CCTV and shows the car moving through the car park at high speed, with one bystander running out of the vehicle's path.
Mock Orange Cafe manager Layton White was among those on shift at the time.
Mr White, whose cafe is next door to the takeaway shop, heard the commotion and witnessed its aftermath.
He said it was a miracle no one was seriously injured, given diners were seated within the cafe at the time.
"I saw the last five seconds of it, we heard screeching tyres but I didn't think anything of it," he said.
Witnesses say the car was an electric Volvo, meaning it made no engine noise to warn those nearby it was coming.
"Everyone was shaken up," Mr White said.
"We had two juniors on, a 17-year-old and an 18-year-old.
"One of them saw the whole thing unfold and the car was headed straight for her and she froze - and then it turned at the last minute."
If the car hadn't turned, it would have ended up in the cafe, where Mr White said at least seven people inside would have been struck.
"If it was a bit to the right it could have easily gone through to her [the young worker]," he said.
"It is a miracle no one was injured."
Mr White is a car crash survivor but said he had never experienced anything quite like the sound of the car smashing through the shop.
"It was the loudest bang I've ever heard," he said.
Ava Moorly had been across the car park at the time and watched in horror as the car raced towards the shops and she knew there was nothing she could do.
"It felt like it happened in slow-mo, I kind of just froze," she said.
"It felt like one of those dreams you have where someone is chasing you and all of the sudden you can't move."
On Tuesday afternoon, Lake Village Takeaway posted on its Facebook page that repairs to get the shop operating were "well under way".
"We are having a professional cleaning crew to come through for the last bits of the clean up and are planning on opening for business at 10am tomorrow [Wednesday]," it said.
"Thank you again to everyone for the ongoing support we can't wait to see you all again."
