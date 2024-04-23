The Daily Advertiser
The Daily Advertiser's complete view of property
Home/Newsletters/Editors Pick List

'Miracle no one was hurt': Witness tells of big bang as quiet car hits shop

Taylor Dodge
By Taylor Dodge
April 23 2024 - 8:00pm
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Mock Orange Cafe manager Layton White was among those working just metres away from where a car smashed through the Lake Village Takeaway shop. Picture by Tom Dennis
Mock Orange Cafe manager Layton White was among those working just metres away from where a car smashed through the Lake Village Takeaway shop. Picture by Tom Dennis

People standing just metres from where a car smashed through a shopfront in Lake Albert say it was a miracle no one was seriously injured.

Subscribe now for unlimited access.

$0/

(min cost $0)

or signup to continue reading

See subscription options
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Taylor Dodge

Taylor Dodge

Senior Journalist

Your story matters, your voice deserves to be heard and I would love to help you share it. I have five years of experience as a Journalist with Australian Community Media covering an array of topics, with a key focus on breaking news and crime and a passion for people. E: taylor.dodge@austcommunitymedia.com.au.

Get the latest Wagga Wagga news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.