Home with impressive views perfect for large family to call their own

BED 5 | BATH 3 | CAR 2
This House of the Week will let its new owners enjoy the view from above while creating their own family memories in this large, elevated and open haven.
Selling agent Jacinta Kelly said this is a fantastic opportunity to secure an impressive five-bedroom home.
The large living areas upstairs all take advantage of amazing views across the area, with windows letting in lots of natural light to create a warm, inviting and open atmosphere.
With multiple living options in this massive split-level home, the property would be the perfect match-up for a large extended family.
Jacinta said this brand new listing has spacious living areas and multiple options for family living, with many features making this home stand out from others on the market in the area.
"There are the amazing views, the size of the living areas, the number of bedrooms, and the huge 1009m block on high side of the street in a prestigious location," she said.
This home offering vacant possession has bedrooms enough for everyone, with the main featuring a walk-in robe and ensuite.
The outdoor entertaining area has a wrap-around balcony on two sides of the property, which offering alfresco options for entertaining and relaxing.
An inground swimming pool and low maintenance back garden provide the perfect place for children to play and to enjoy those hot summer days cooling off.
When venturing downstairs, you will discover an additional living area and bedroom with an extra bathroom, perfect for extended family or a teenage retreat.
An adjacent to double lock-up garage offers plenty of under-house storage.
