Brand new luxury home waiting for its first owner

BED 4 | BATH 2 | CAR 2
This newly-constructed luxury home is ready for its first owner.
"This home is the complete package and is full of high end inclusions that make this home just that more special," selling agent Adam Humbert said
The home features a smart and functional floor plan, stand-alone study and a mudroom entry from the garage with plenty of storage and master bedroom featuring a luxury ensuite and walk-in robe.
The wide entry hallway leads to a huge open plan living and dining space overlooked by the highly appointed kitchen with stone benchtops and a 900mm free standing oven and dishwasher.
Behind the kitchen there is a generous butler's pantry with sink, storage and room for all of the additional appliances.
The three remaining bedrooms are all of good size and feature there own living space, the three way design bathroom continues the homes family friendly theme.
Outside entertaining is taken care of with a huge under roof area including built in BBQ overlooking a large secure yard with drive thru access from the double garage.
Year round comfort is sorted with ducted evaporative cooling and gas heating. Additional features are plantation shutters to all front windows with roller blinds to the rest.
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.