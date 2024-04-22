Unwelcome 'guest': Snarly snake caught on forks of farm tractor

John and Genevieve Guest got a little more than they bargained for when a load of young steers arrived at their Snowy Mountains farm last week.
The couple - who own 350 hectares at Mannus, near Tumbarumba - were settling in the new additions when Mr Guest inadvertently unearthed a slithery surprise as he moved a water trough with the tractor.
"We had the hay ready (in the yards) we but didn't have a temporary water trough set up as we were already weaning our own steers," Genevieve explained.
"I was just keeping the steers from heading out the gate while John put the trough into position."
Dangling off the forks of the tractor, where it had been hiding underneath the cement trough, was a rather affronted and thoroughly trapped brown snake.
"Apparently John saw it about 10 seconds before I did so just waited for my reaction which, according to him, was absolutely worth it," Genevieve laughed.
"Normally we'd leave any snake alone in the paddock but it was obviously stuck, very likely crushed and pretty angry.
"While there was half an inch of dirt between the concrete and the pallet fork (those troughs must weigh about 500 kilograms), as it was trapped we got pretty close and decided there was very little chance it wasn't injured."
There was also the added problem that a few of the new steers appeared very interested in the extra entertainment on offer in the yards.
"The steers were exceptionally quiet and curious so we couldn't risk it heading in through them or the other weaners," Genevieve said.
"We decided a fast end was kinder than a long, painful suffering death if it got away.
"We got it out of the yards as there was hay everywhere and while I wouldn't want to find a needle in a haystack, a brown snake is even less appealing!"
The snake was quickly dispensed with thanks to John's expert aim after he raced home to get the gun.
Later inspection revealed the snake had been crushed where the pallet forks had picked it up - "so no guilt from me", according to Genevieve.
"As much as the situation was unique, I quite like snakes and felt quite sorry for it," she added.
"My dad used to catch snakes, so growing up I became quite fond of our local blacks but browns are not so forgiving."
Ever the enterprising mother, farmer and teacher, Genevieve had resolved to take the snake remains home to show their daughters Zoe, 6, and Savannah, 3.
"I was going to practise what to do if they see a snake," she reflected.
"But I had to get the steers settled in first and by the time I went back, the snake was gone.
"I think the dogs ate it - so much for snake avoidance training!"
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.