Woman dies after being found unconscious at Riverina backpacker hostel

Police are investigating the death of a woman who was found unconscious at a Riverina backpacker's hostel.
The unconscious body of a 24-year-old French National woman was found in the bathroom at a hostel in Griffith on a Saturday, April 20.
Another resident staying at the location found the woman unconscious in the bathroom about 2.40pm and immediately contacted emergency services.
CPR was administered quickly by nearby bystanders and paramedics took over when they arrived.
The woman was taken to Griffith Base Hospital, where she was pronounced dead a short time later.
The woman's death is not being treated as suspicious at this stage, although the cause of death has not yet been determined.
Police are currently investigating the circumstances surrounding the young woman's death and preparing a report for the coroner.
Anyone with information has been encouraged to contact Griffith Police Station on 6969 4299 or Crime Stoppers on 1800 333 000.
