The Daily Advertiser
The Daily Advertiser's complete view of property
Home/Community/Events

Woman dies after being found unconscious at Riverina backpacker hostel

By Staff Reporters
Updated April 22 2024 - 5:17pm, first published 5:03pm
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Woman dies after being found unconscious at Riverina backpacker hostel
Woman dies after being found unconscious at Riverina backpacker hostel

Police are investigating the death of a woman who was found unconscious at a Riverina backpacker's hostel.

Subscribe now for unlimited access.

$0/

(min cost $0)

or signup to continue reading

See subscription options
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail

Get the latest Wagga Wagga news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.