The Daily Advertiser
The Daily Advertiser's complete view of property
Home/Newsletters/Editors Pick List

'I lost them both': Dad and son's mental health mission

Taylor Dodge
By Taylor Dodge
Updated April 21 2024 - 6:14pm, first published 6:00pm
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Wagga's Rhys Chan and five-year-old son Lucas Chan are raising funds and awareness for mental health. Picture by Bernard Humphreys
Wagga's Rhys Chan and five-year-old son Lucas Chan are raising funds and awareness for mental health. Picture by Bernard Humphreys

After losing both his parents in twelve months, bearing the brunt of his grief in silence and seeing his son begin to suffer as a result a Wagga dad has made it his mission to raise awareness around mental health.

Subscribe now for unlimited access.

$0/

(min cost $0)

or signup to continue reading

See subscription options
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Taylor Dodge

Taylor Dodge

Senior Journalist

Your story matters, your voice deserves to be heard and I would love to help you share it. I have five years of experience as a Journalist with Australian Community Media covering an array of topics, with a key focus on breaking news and crime and a passion for people. E: taylor.dodge@austcommunitymedia.com.au.

Get the latest Wagga Wagga news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.