'It gave me a good start in life': Great Southern Motors 100-year reunion

Former colleagues of a Wagga business known for getting people grounded in the motor industry gathered on Thursday for its 100-year reunion.
World War I Flying Corps veteran Keith Condon opened the business in Wagga in 1923 before moving into the iconic site on the corner of Baylis Street and Morrow Street in 1968.
The business later moved to its current location on Hammond Avenue in 1986.
Grandson Ian Condon was among those to attend the 100-year reunion at the Wagga Boat Club last week, also having worked for his grandfather for some time.
While the Condon family sold out the business in 2005, the family had employed hundreds of residents throughout the years from cleaners to office staff and mechanics.
"A lot of people started their careers there and got their grounding in the motor career and that's why they come back," Mr Condon said.
"My grandfather came back from the First World War and didn't have anything to do - he brought a motorbike and then started a motor garage in Temora with a mate - then moved to Wagga."
It's how the successful business came about and the Condon family have never looked back.
Former employee Robert Hackett started as an apprentice mechanic for Great Southern Motors in 1965.
He worked for the business until 1979 - his younger brother also an employee there.
It was the start of Mr Hackett's long and successful career in the motor industry.
"I got a good grounding thanks to Keith Condon - he gave me a good start," Mr Hackett said.
"It's good getting to catch up with old work mates - it's good to see them."
Reunion organiser Peter Price said the idea for the 100-year reunion came about after they had a smaller reunion in 2023 which drew in a crowd of about 24 people.
This time around there were about 56 people.
Mr Price said Great Southern Motors is a business every resident knows about with many having an attachment to it in one way or another.
"The amount of people who have gone through and have gone on to bigger and better things in life - it's been a real good grounding," he said.
"It's been an amazing place.
"It gave me a good start in life."
