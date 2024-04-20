The Daily Advertiser
The Daily Advertiser's complete view of property
Home/News/Latest News
Photos

Wagga City make statement as CSU, Ag College and Tumut secure victories

JM
By Jimmy Meiklejohn
April 21 2024 - 12:35am
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Wagga City's Jesse Uhr is tackled during their grand final rematch against Waratahs on Saturday. Picture by Tom Dennis
Wagga City's Jesse Uhr is tackled during their grand final rematch against Waratahs on Saturday. Picture by Tom Dennis

Wagga City made a huge statement in their grand final rematch against Waratahs as they claimed an impressive 40-point win over the reigning premiers.

Subscribe now for unlimited access.

$0/

(min cost $0)

or signup to continue reading

See subscription options
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
JM

Jimmy Meiklejohn

Sports Journalist

Get the latest Wagga Wagga news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.