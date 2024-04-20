The Daily Advertiser's Saturday scoreboard, April 20

CSU 11.6 (72) d Northern Jets 8.13 (61)
Marrar 8.0 (48) d EWK 4.12 (36)
TRYC 26.21 (177) d Barellan 3.0 (18)
Temora 15.5 (95) d North Wagga 8.10 (58)
Griffith 13.18 (96) d Leeton-Whitton 7.4 (46)
GGGM 14.18 (102) d Narrandera 5.5 (35)
Collingullie-Wagga 14.21 (105) d MCUE 6.8 (44)
Coolamon 12.8 (80) d Turvey Park 11.6 (72)
Young 24 d Junee 4
Kangaroos 78 d Brothers 6
Albury 34 d Southcity 18
Tumut 30 d Albury-Wodonga 22
Wagga City 69 d Waratahs 29
Reddies 53 d Griffith 21
Ag College 38 d Leeton 24
Osborne 17.9 (111) d CDHBU 7.9 (51)
Henty 13.7 (85) d Billabong Crows 7.9 (51)
Jindera 16.11 (107) d Howlong 5.7 (37)
Holbrook d BB Saints
Lockhart 16.23 (119) d Culcairn 4.8 (32)
Rand-Walbundrie-Walla 17.16 (118) d Murray Magpies 9.7 (61)
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.