Police officer choked while trying to break up Riverina street fight

A man allegedly grabbed a police officer by the throat during an altercation in Narrandera on Friday night.
The Narrandera man, 38, will appear in Wagga Bail Court on Saturday, April 20.
Officers attached to Murrumbidgee Police District were called to Chantilly Street about 6.25pm on Friday, April 19, responding to reports people were fighting in the street.
During a struggle with one person, a male constable was allegedly approached from behind by another man and grabbed around the throat.
The officer was released and the 38-year-old man was arrested.
He was taken to Narrandera Police Station where he was charged with intentionally choke person without consent, assault police officer and intimidate police officer.
The man was refused bail overnight and will appear by audio visual link in Wagga Bail Court on Saturday, April 20.
The officer was checked by NSW Ambulance paramedics, but did not require medical treatment.
