Shock at knackery allegation, inquiry set to examine mass horse deaths

A parliamentary inquiry will investigate allegations of mass horse deaths at a property near Wagga.
Wagga-based MLC Wes Fang confirmed on Friday the inquiry into the proposed aerial shooting of brumbies in the Kosciuszko National Park would re-convene after Wagga City Council revealed it found more than 500 horses dead at a property near the city.
The council, with support of the police, investigated reports horses had been butchered at the property and their carcasses left in a dry creek bed.
Following an inspection, the council said it became clear the slaughtering of the horses had taken place for a long time.
The council's general manager Peter Thompson said on Wednesday authorities believed an illegal knackery was being operated at the location.
The Daily Advertiser contacted Adrian Talbot, the man believed to be linked to the alleged knackery, but he chose not to comment.
Mr Talbot told the ABC he was "100 per cent sure" his property was the one under investigation but has denied any wrongdoing.
Mr Talbot, who leases land at Downside, told the ABC the number of carcasses on the property was closer to 30 or 40.
"I was horrified [by the allegation of] 500 horses," he said.
"That's a big pile, that's a lot of work.
"I've got a 2 metre by 2.5 metre cool room. Where am I going to put 500 horses?"
Mr Talbot told the ABC the animals were euthanised by a licensed shooter to provide meat for his 10 dogs.
A council spokesperson told the ABC it stood by its prior statement regarding 500 carcasses being discovered.
Animal Justice Party MLC Emma Hurst has claimed many of the horse carcasses found on the property were brumbies.
On Thursday, Wagga MP Joe McGirr called for a parliamentary inquiry into the deaths and for an urgent review of the brumby re-homing program.
Mr Fang confirmed on Friday the inquiry had been reconvened, with potential hearing dates already being discussed.
"I spoke to the chair of that inquiry, Emma Hurst, on Wednesday and said I believed we needed to do some investigative work with the animal welfare committee I'm on," Mr Fang said.
"She agreed and has tasked the secretariat that has now led to the inquiry being re-stood up and proposed hearing dates are being circulated now.
"We expect the hearing will be held in early May and we will be calling a number of witnesses."
Mr Fang said the committee would have the powers to subpoena and compel witnesses under the Parliamentary Evidence Act.
