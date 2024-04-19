'A sacred place ... not a carpark': Big guns enter fray to save war memorial

Outrage over a plan to convert a Riverina war memorial park into a supermarket carpark has drawn national attention with two high-profile ex-submariners weighing in on the furore.
When news broke last week of the Commander Holbrook Memorial Park being earmarked for an IGA carpark, it drew the attention of Brisbane King's Counsel Michael White and Braidwood RSL president Terry Roach.
The pair, who are involved with the Friends of Holbrook Submarine Museum and were both officers of the HMAS Otway which sits in the adjoining park, travelled to Holbrook on Thursday to seek a meeting with IGA owners Mick Dare and Nick Cook, and Greater Hume mayor Tony Quinn.
They said the history of the memorial site, which was officially opened in 1971 when it was made home to a model of war hero Norman Holbrook's B11 submarine, should not be discarded for the sake of a commercial venture.
"This is a sacred place," Dr White said. "We're here because we're highly disturbed by the proposal to the council that this dedicated war memorial and heritage-listed area should be turned into a carpark.
"Holbrook was founded (early last century) on Lieutenant Holbrook, VC (later Commander Holbrook). The whole foundation of the town of Holbrook relates to Lieutenant Holbrook."
Dr White said he was hoping a virtual meeting on Friday with the IGA owners and Holbrook Vietnam veteran Morrie Jeppersen could lead to expanding the memorial.
"Perhaps we could negotiate so that this dedicated area doesn't become a carpark?" Dr White said. "Yes, but if we're going to lose on that, I'm hoping we can all get together on a long-term vision we're exploring.
"We could re-dedicate the whole area as a war memorial."
Mr Roach said he and Dr White saw the proposed meeting on April 19 as a chance to reach an amicable agreement that "would suit everyone".
"I think we should focus on the opportunity that this presents rather than the obstacle," Mr Roach said.
"We could work together, it provides an opportunity to create a historic submarine precinct combining Otway, B11, put in a new section and in future there will be room for expansion for Collins Class."
Mr Jeppersen, who has been leading the charge to stop the carpark, said "plan A" was to stop the carpark, "plan B" was to have the B11 model submarine moved to the same site as the Otway on the adjacent park.
"As an ex-servicemen, I was concerned about this plan," he said. "This is a submarine area here so, in the long term, why don't we all get together, the whole town and the council, the IGA owners.
"We could make Holbrook Australia's leading submarine museum, we can have something really special Australia-wide."
Mr Dare told The Border Mail he was reluctant to comment on the issue before the meeting on Friday.
It is understood Cr Quinn had prior engagements in Urana while Dr White and Mr Roach were in Holbrook.
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.