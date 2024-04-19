Number of mobile speed camera sites to increase but drivers can have a say

The number of mobile speed camera locations across the Riverina will increase significantly over the next year, prompting one driver to plead with operators to ensure they're not set up to catch motorists out.
The southwest NSW region, which includes the Riverina, will see an extra 150 camera car sites introduced after a tender was awarded by the state government for the contract.
The region currently has 350 mobile speed camera sites, 179 of which are located in the Riverina itself.
Statewide, the number of camera car sites will effectively double from 2754 to 5454, with the additional sites to be added over the next 12 months after they have been identified and determined.
A Transport for NSW spokesperson said potential locations would be considered in light of their crash history and other work health and safety and technical requirements.
Wagga driver Alan Case has previously expressed outrage over the placement of mobile speed cameras in obscure locations during the period when the state government had warning signs removed.
Those signs have since been reinstated and Mr Case said he was not as concerned after this latest announcement, provided the camera cars were placed in fair locations that didn't take advantage of drivers.
"It depends on where they put them," he said.
"As long as they are not just inside a speed zone or at the bottom of a hill ... where some cars with cruise control over-run [the speed limit]."
TfNSW has called on the community to nominate new sites for the camera cars, something which Mr Case didn't necessarily think was a bad idea.
He said the move could be beneficial if local residents nominated dangerous sections of road that need more scrutiny.
A TfNSW spokesperson said the department has awarded a contract for the scoping of 2700 new mobile speed camera sites across the state following a competitive tender process.
"There will be no increase in mobile speed camera enforcement hours, but cameras will be able to be deployed in 2700 new sites across the state to reduce speeding more widely across the network," the spokesperson said.
"Currently, around 21,000 hours of enforcement are carried out by NSW's Mobile Speed Camera Program each month and this will not change.
"There are currently 2695 active Mobile Speed Camera sites available for operators to use for enforcement sessions.
"The additional sites will instead allow for a well-distributed presence on the road network across the state by reducing predictability and overuse of our existing active sites.
"The selection of new mobile speed camera sites is expected to take around 12 months and will include analysis of potential locations that considers crash history and assessments of WHS and technical requirements.
"Speed camera nominations from the public and other stakeholders such as local councils and the NSW Police Force will also be examined.
"Once approved new sites will be published on the Centre for Road Safety's website."
Members of the community can nominate locations for speed cameras by visiting the Service NSW website.
TfNSW said every active mobile speed camera car would continue to have two portable warning signs before the enforcement vehicle and one after it, as well as roof-top signage.
"This makes NSW mobile speed cameras the most clearly marked in the world," the spokesperson said.
