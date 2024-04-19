Your say: Potholes and rumble strips slowing drivers down

I am not sure if I should congratulate the Wagga City Council or not. I will leave that up to you the reader.
Recently, I traveled along the new and improved Dunns Road and as I approached the roundabout at Mangoplah Road I passed over rumble strips warning me of the intersection ahead.
After safely negotiating the intersection I travelled over the hill and approached the next roundabout at Red Hill Road.
Instead of ripple strips, I bounced over a series of potholes forcing me to slow down considerably to negotiate the intersection safely. The road exiting the intersection was as potholed as the other side.
I continued on my way, each roundabout I negotiated was the same bounce over potholes on entry and exit.
I am not sure if Wagga City Council has stumbled over an easier way to slow us down at intersections?
I once again will leave that up to you the reader.
A note to Wagga City Council - I also travelled Glenfield Road recently and some of the potholes need maintenance.
Just the other week I saw a video on YouTube of the 1985 Wagga Gold Cup and I thought it was interesting so I ended up watching it.
It was televised on the TV station formerly known as RVN-AMV and was hosted by former Albury presenter Rob Morrison and RVN presenter Doug Hogan.
The video included some old commercials for businesses such as Northside shopping complex and Miller Huthwaite stores.
The Gold Cup in 1985 was won by Pride of Indies. For those who are interested in watching this rare video it can be found on YouTube.
It's a shame our TV stations no longer show or broadcast local horse races such as the Wagga Gold Cup these days and advertise local businesses.
These days we have to watch it at a local pub or club on Sky Racing and some people who can't get out much and like a flutter would like to see it broadcast from the comfort of their own home.
Here's hoping that either Sky or a TV network might look into televising major regional and national racing events.
If we can watch the Melbourne Cup every year on the box then why can't we watch the Wagga Gold Cup?
Section 49A of the Crimes Act 1900 provides for a maximum penalty of 5 years imprisonment for persons guilty of throwing objects at moving vehicles.
Part 4 (c) of the section includes "a bicycle" as a vehicle. Part 3 (b) states that, in the prosecution, "it is not necessary to prove... that the object made contact with the vehicle".
Why then is a 17-year-old being "dealt with" under the Young Offenders Act for throwing a bottle at a cyclist, from a moving vehicle as it overtook the group of riders ("Caught on camera", Daily Advertiser April 11)? At 17, the alleged offender is legally a minor, but 'young'? Really?
Compared with a maximum 5-year jail term under the Crimes Act, the Young Offenders Act "emphasises restitution by the offender and acceptance of responsibility [for the] behaviour."
The cynic in me thinks that, at most, this means a stern 'chat' of some sort.
Mr Dutton's unfortunate remarks using the Port Arthur tragedy as a means of comparing Mr Howard's actions after that tragedy to what he considers the current Prime Minister's lack of leadership.
He seems to be suggesting that he has supported anti-Semitism and is not supporting Israel.
I think that most politicians have expressed horror at the events of October 7 and condemned the actions of Hamas which caused this ghastly war.
The leader of the opposition does not seem to have expressed concern for the pain and suffering inflicted on the many thousands of innocent victims of the violence.
As regards the demonstration at the opera house which was not violent in any significant way, I can't help thinking that colouring the sails in blue and white was not a very sensible act on the part of the Premier.
I notice that the premier has objected to Dutton's criticism of NSW police. That is a good move by the premier.
I have been following the climate change issues for well over a decade but I am still shocked by the news we are seeing nearly every day.
I agree it is "Time to face up to the cost of ignoring Great Barrier Reef" (Daily Advertiser, April 10).
It's our biggest canary in the coal mine. Our governments are starting to do good things to help reduce our emissions, but much later than was needed, and how can they continue to approve new coal and gas fields across Australia.
It beggars belief. We need to move far more quickly if we want to avert a prehistoric hothouse climate.
Please Michael McCormack, can you ask our government to take the Climate Council's plan for 75 per cent reduction by 2030 seriously and ask them to step up action.
