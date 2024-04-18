Davison eyes the Wagga Town Plate after deciding to push on with Canny Hell

Canny Hell is only in the early phase of his racing career in terms of starts, but his talent has pushed him on to the Wagga Town Plate Preview (1200m) on Sunday.
The three-year-old has raced eight times winning four of those including the Albury Guineas and trainer Kym Davison has decided to continue his preparation.
"I was going to spell him, but after nine days out I went and saw him and he has absolutely thrived," Davison said.
"He has taken no harm form his last run and if he can perform well on Sunday he will have a crack at the Town Plate.
"If he could run well in a race like that I'm hoping it would put him in the limelight for a race like The Kosciusko.
"It's a long time until the Country Championships next year and things can go wrong so why he is right we will push on for some decent races."
Canny Hell showed he was spot on for the prelude cruising to an easy trial victory at Albury under the care of jockey Simon Miller.
The still untapped Canny Hell keeps improving with maturity and racing and Davison believes he has more to offer.
Canny Hell is one of the most promising horses in the region and Davison believes his ideal distance is the 1200 metres of the prelude.
"That distance is his sweet spot. He is sound and I think he will be even better in six to 12 months time," he enthused.
"When horses are in the zone you have to push on and he showed me in the trial he is right to go.
"Finally, he has drawn a barrier (three) which will allow him to settle about third or fourth just behind the speed."
The border based sprinter will relish the drop in weight to 55 kilograms as will one of his main dangers, The Prodigal Son.
Who But Roo won his final two stars prior to a break and has drawn the outside barrier, while Spitfire is also first-up along with Miss Ostend.
Anilla from the Hayes stable will have the services of former SDRA premiership winning jockey Blaike McDougall who has a few strong winning hopes on the seven-race program.
The winner of the prelude gains automatic entry into the Town Plate as does the victor in the Murrumbidgee Cup (1800m).
Offspring ran third in the race last year and is one of the major hopes on Sunday after a strong last start second behind Cliff House in the Gundagai Cup (held at Wagga).
Sizzle Minizzle won last year's Country Championships final at Randwick and will also be ridden by McDougall on Sunday.
The galloper was third in the Wellington Cup last week and should be ready to fire on Sunday.
Last start winner Look Sharpish will be ridden by four kilogram claiming apprentice Christopher Pang who rode his first career winner last month.
Victory At Omaha was midfield at Newcastle last week and will run after drawing well for trainer Theresa Bateup and jockey Kayla Nisbet.
"His run last start was better than it looks. He will do his usual thing and roll forward and it looks a suitable race," she said.
"The 1800 metres won't be a problem and it is a good chance for him to maybe qualify for the Cup even though that will be a much tougher race."
