'Town will really suffer': Parents desperate to lock in a childcare solution

Parents in Lockhart are grappling with frustration as news spreads of the imminent closure of the town's sole daycare centre.
"Ongoing accreditation troubles" have been an issue at the Stay N Play Child Care Centre for months.
Mum-of-two Bailey Krebser said the closure would pose a significant challenge to the community.
"We will be left with no other options," she said.
"I require care three days a week as I work part-time; without childcare, I honestly don't know how we will survive with the current cost of living."
Having moved to the area only a few months before because of her partner's work, she said it was not feasible to live off one wage only.
"There is no way we can live off apprentice wages as a family of four without me being able to provide as well," she said.
On Sunday, April 14, an email was sent announcing the closure of the centre on Sunday, May 5.
Ms Krebser took it into her own hands and has created a petition that has more than 300 signatures.
"We are serious about finding a solution," she said.
"Not only is it hard as a parent, businesses around town will really suffer when their teachers, nurses, community members, and staff have to either quit, drop days, or limit work availability to care for their children.
"People are already travelling to Wagga or Albury, which takes away from our small community."
"You're left with no staff and an influx of people having to step down from their careers to look after their children."
She said she had raised the issue with the council but hadn't had a response yet.
"The best-case scenario as a parent would be a council-run childcare centre that can cater to more children," she said.
"It obviously won't help parents in the immediate future, but long-term it would increase the number of parents that can return to work as well as increase job opportunities and traineeship opportunities."
She hoped with the petition and the support of the community, that "hopefully it will put pressure on those who can make the big decisions".
Outgoing council general manager Peter Veneris said they had received numerous representations from concerned residents regarding the impending closure of the privately operated childcare centre in Lockhart.
"Council shares that concern," he said.
"The matter was the subject of an emergency discussion at last Monday's council meeting.
"We have reached out to the operator so as to better understand the reasons for the proposed closure and to see what assistance, if any, council can provide."
Mr Veneris said council was also liaising with member for Wagga Joe McGirr.
"We are endeavouring to contact other operators in the region in an effort to find a solution to the issue," he said.
Stay N Play Child Care Centre's Sue Chandler said the decision to close didn't come lightly.
"My heart goes out to our community," she said.
"I opened 20 years ago because I recognised the need in the absence of any formal child care.
"We have seen many changes over the years.
"The biggest change came when the department of education took the role of overseeing early childhood from DOCS.
"Paperwork became more important than hands on work with children. This was evident when, on my last accreditation and rating visit 10.5 hours was reviewing administration and 1.5 hours watching educators interact with children.
"I have been humiliated, ignored, made to feel inadequate by authorised officers that have no idea what a small community in a rural town needs.
"I have never had 2 A and R visits where authorised offices interpreted the regulations, law and requirements the same.
"During the last visit personal requirements were demanded, although our practices were within the regulations and law, and I finally received a notice to show why they shouldn't cancel our licence.
"That was the final straw. I made the big mistake of questioning their practices."
Ms Chandler said her heart goes out to the whole community.
"I know childcare is desperately needed," she said.
"However, no matter what I do, I cannot satisfy the 'paperwork' requirements demanded by the department.
"I believe childcare should be first and foremost about being with children, making them feel safe and happy.
"When this is not the situation, I cannot in good faith continue.
"I apologise to our community and wish them well and hope the government can find a way to come back to reality."
Working mum of one Tara Buckley said she was stuck between a rock and a hard place, "because there is no other option in our community".
Ms Buckley said she wasn't the only one at a loss.
Fellow mum Lauryn Hernan said childcare was a big drawcard for enticing families to join rural communities, and goes a long way to retaining them.
"A lack of this resource will mean people may have to reconsider their options, potentially leaving to seek employment elsewhere," she said.
"Childcare is highly sought after.
"It enables families to work and positively engage with their communities, especially those with no extended family support nearby."
Ms Buckley said there were several qualified educators in town that had to find employment elsewhere, or not working in the field given there was no centre.
She said they hoped the council saw the petition and recognised that the community support and enrolment numbers are there.
"We aren't a very big community," she said.
"There could be thoughts that there aren't enough children to sustain a government-run centre, but there is.
"We would really like the petition to bring that to council's attention.
"Then for us to eventually build something that's sustainable in the community."
