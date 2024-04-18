Signed V8 Supercar wheel, merchandise among charity auction items

A passionate and diligent group of Riverina Ford enthusiasts have been hard at work for the past year raising funds for a cause they care about.
On Saturday, the Riverina Ford Owners Club will gift more than $2800 to the Cancer Council - the proceeds of a raffle they have been running over the past 12 months.
Club president Raewyn Gilchrist, a cancer survivor herself, will also be donating thousands of dollars from a lucky win to four charities close at heart, while the club simultaneously runs a charity auction.
Late last year, Mrs Gilchrist won $3000 as a daily winner of Sunrise's Myer Christmas Competition.
She has generously decided to spilt those winnings between local charities.
The charities include veterans and emergency services charity Pro Patria, Lilier Lodge, Can Assist, and Wagga women's and children refuge Sisters Housing.
"I won the Sunrise Myer Christmas Competition on day six so I'm giving $1000 of that to Pro Patria, $500 to Lillier Lodge, $500 to Can Assist and $500 to Sisters Housing," Mrs Gilchrist said.
"That's just me, I just think if you can help other people ... and I've been pretty blessed in life and I want to help where I can.
"I've had cancer myself four times now, so I just thought I'd like to help."
The club will also be auctioning off various items to raise funds for the charities - from a signed V8 Supercar wheel to an antique ammunition box, an array of signed merchandise and vouchers and everything in between.
The club has been accumulating the items since July last year.
"A lot of hot walking and driving spot-to-spot door knocking asking for donations," Mrs Gilchrist said when asked how the club managed to secure so many amazing items for the auction.
Not only can people secure some unique items on the night, but they will be supporting a good local cause.
"Anyone can come, it's downstairs at the RSL Club and they can buy tickets on the night," Mrs Gilchrist said.
"We're opening between 4pm and 5pm so people can come down and have a look at what's for auction.
"We will open the doors again at 6pm and then we will start the auction at about 7.10pm."
The presentation and charity auction will be held on Saturday, April 20, from 6pm at the Wagga RSL Club.
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.