The Daily Advertiser
The Daily Advertiser's complete view of property
Home/Community/Events

Signed V8 Supercar wheel, merchandise among charity auction items

Taylor Dodge
By Taylor Dodge
Updated April 19 2024 - 11:04am, first published 9:02am
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Riverina Ford Owners Club President Raewyn Gilchrist reveals just a portion of the many unique items the club will auction off for charity. Picture by Les Smith
Riverina Ford Owners Club President Raewyn Gilchrist reveals just a portion of the many unique items the club will auction off for charity. Picture by Les Smith

A passionate and diligent group of Riverina Ford enthusiasts have been hard at work for the past year raising funds for a cause they care about.

Subscribe now for unlimited access.

$0/

(min cost $0)

or signup to continue reading

See subscription options
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Taylor Dodge

Taylor Dodge

Senior Journalist

Your story matters, your voice deserves to be heard and I would love to help you share it. I have five years of experience as a Journalist with Australian Community Media covering an array of topics, with a key focus on breaking news and crime and a passion for people. E: taylor.dodge@austcommunitymedia.com.au.

Get the latest Wagga Wagga news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.