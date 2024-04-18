Southcity hit the twilight zone for opening home game against Thunder

FRESH from an impressive round one outing, Southcity will head into the twilight zone on Saturday against Albury.
For the second consecutive year, the Bulls will experiment with a twilight Group Nine game at Harris Park.
The day will get underway with under 16s a touch before midday and conclude with first grade kick off at 5pm.
With fellow Wagga clubs Brothers and Kangaroos clashing across town earlier in the day, Southcity president Greg Wiscombe believes the timing of the twilight game might help capture a bigger crowd.
"We think we'll have a fair turn out on Saturday night," Wiscombe said.
"It was a good success last year and being so early in the season, it's still quite warm at the moment as well. That time of night should be really good.
"You've got the Brothers game that finishes there and we might get some people that duck over and look at the Southcity game afterwards."
Southcity surprised many within Group Nine by travelling to Young last Sunday and grabbing a point after fighting out a 28-all draw with the Cherrypickers.
New coach Cleve McGhie made an immediate impact, crossing for a double in his club debut.
Wiscombe said there was a good feeling around the club at the moment, leading into their first home game of the season.
"There's a bit of excitement about the footy club at the moment," he said.
"For us to come away from Young with a point in the bag, it was a good result.
"There's probably areas there, we allowed them to jump us at the start but then to get back into the game. When they got out to a 10-point lead to still be able to come back and still have a chance at a point in time to win the game, it's positive.
"There's a good vibe around the club. There's good numbers, the coaches are doing a fantastic job."
Part of that good vibe includes the return of premiership coach Nick Skinner.
The highly-respected front-rower led the club to back-to-back premierships in 2016-17 and has returned to the club to help McGhie.
"Nick Skinner's got back involved with the footy club, which has been good. He's running the bench for the coach," Wiscombe revealed.
"Those sort of people are invaluable, having people like Nick back involved. He's trying to encourage some of the older boys who have retired and aren't playing to get back on board and get around the club."
Albury will be looking to bounce back after a narrow 20-18 loss at home last Saturday night to Gundagai. The Thunder themselves opened their season with a twilight fixture last weekend.
The Bulls have made a couple of tweaks to last week's team. Jordan Baker moves into the centres, with Roy Smith shifting to the back row in the absence of Mitch Bennett.
11.55am: under 16
1.05pm: under 18
2.15pm: leaguetag
3.15pm: reserve grade
4.25pm: women's tackle
5pm: first grade
